Falcons vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Three of the four divisions are separated by two games or less. In the NFC South, the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons hold a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons have another tough test this week when they host rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the defensive juggernaut Denver Broncos.

The Falcons and the Broncos hope to rebound after a tough loss to the New Orleans Saints. The game was heavily swayed by the Falcons’ three missed field goals.

The Bronco loss might have been the most brutal beat of the season. They had a potential game-winning field goal blocked as time expired. They had the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes but could not get the knockout.

This Sunday will go a long way in proving that the Broncos are legit and a much better team than their 5-5 record.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details & How to Watch Falcons @ Broncos

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 4:05 PM ET

· Site: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

· City: Denver, CO

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+114), Denver Broncos (-135)

· Spread: Broncos -2

· Total: 44

The line opened with the Broncos favored by 1-point. They have moved to 2-point favorites through the course of the week.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is Broncos -2:

“The defense of the Broncos is legit. Add in the fact that the Falcons are making the cross-country trip to altitude. This is a smash spot for the Broncos.”

Falcons @ Broncos Stats, Betting Trends

· The Broncos have covered the spread in four of their last five games as a favorite

· Betting the Broncos on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 118% return on investment

· The Over is 4-1 in the Broncos’ last five games

Expert picks & predictions for Falcons @ Broncos

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Atlanta and Denver:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Broncos laying the 2 points.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 44 points.

Quarterback Matchup for Falcons @ Broncos

· Falcons: Kirk Cousins has started the season off well. Leading the Falcons to a 6-4 record through 10 games is phenomenal. He’s thrown for 2,634 yards, 18 TDs, and 8 INTs.

· Broncos: Bo Nix has shaken off the early season Cobb webs. He’s thrown for 1,968 yards, 10 TDs, and 6 INTs.

Falcons and Broncos Player News & Injuries

· Atlanta DE Grady Jarrett (Achilles) is questionable

· Atlanta LB Lorenzo Carter (concussion) is on the IR

· Atlanta CB Mike Hughes (neck) is questionable

· Atlanta WR Darnell Moony (Achilles) is questionable

· Atlanta LB Troy Andersen (knee) is questionable

· Denver S Brandon Jones (abdomen) is questionable

· Denver WR Josh Reynolds (hand) is on the IR

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

