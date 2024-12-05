Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Preview:

The 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Tennessee to take on the 3-9 Titans. Unfortunately for both teams, they are out of the playoff picture and only playing for pride.

Sunday’s meeting is the first between the two teams this season, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for this game. Lawrence will be out for the rest of the season, and former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center.

The Jaguars hope that Jones can help end their current five-game losing streak.

The Titans are also coming off a loss. They were undone by the Commanders to the tune of 42-19. Moving them to 0-3 after a win this season.

The Titans have struggled with ball security this season. They have a league-high 23 turnovers. Even though they are hosting the sliding Jaguars, they will have to protect the ball if they want to pick up their fourth win of the season.

How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Live on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium City: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Jaguars at Titans - Week 14:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (+145), Tennessee Titans (-170)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+145), Tennessee Titans (-170) Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 42.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward the over on Travis Etienne Jr. over 38.5 rushing yards…

Thomas: “Etienne Jr. carried Tank Bigsby 13 to seven last week. There was a thought that Bigsby would eventually usurp Etienne as the leader in this backfield. That has yet to happen, and I don’t expect it to happen this season.

In fact, Etienne has had double-digit carries in every game but three, which happened to be the three in which he was banged up. Even in the lopsided games against the Bills and Lions, he ran the ball at least 10 times.

The Titans’ run defense isn’t bad, but they still give up 86 yards per game on the ground. Jones will keep the Jaguars in this one, allowing Etienne ample opportunities to cash this low line.”

Jaguars at Titans Team Stats, Betting Trends:

The Titans have failed to cover in their last five games at home

The Jaguars have won four of their last five away games against teams with losing records

Seven of the Jaguars’ last nine road trips to the Titans have gone over the Total

The Jaguars are on a five-game losing streak

Quarterback Matchup for Jaguars at Titans:

Jaguars: Mac Jones – Jones will get the start in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions last game against the Texans.

Mac Jones – Jones will get the start in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions last game against the Texans. Titans: Will Levis – Levis has thrown for 1,659 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Jaguars:

QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is on the IR

CB Tyson Campbell (thigh) is questionable

G Brandon Scherff (knee) is questionable

LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring) is questionable

P Logan Cooke (knee) is questionable

Titans:

OT Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring) is on the IR

CB Roger McCreary (shoulder) is questionable

DT T’Vondre Sweat (shoulder) is questionable

LB Kenneth Murray Jr (hamstring) is questionable

WR Tyler Boyd (foot) is questionable

