Jaguars at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, stats and trends for Week 18

Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) are in Indianapolis to face Joe Flacco and the Colts (7-9). This is a game with zero playoff implications but is one whose result carries massive draft ramifications especially for Jacksonville as nine teams are within one game of the first nine slots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

While there are rumblings Anthony Richardson will try and play this week, the fact he was in extreme and debilitating pain last week makes us hesitant to believe Indy puts him on the field. Assuming he is out, this will be a battle of back-up quarterbacks between Mac Jones and Joe Flacco. Jones is in the midst of rehabbing his career. Flacco did just that last season (Comeback Player of the Year) but the soon to be 40-year-old may be taking his final snaps in an NFL game Sunday.

Aside from the obvious flash points under center for each side, the expectation is Jonathan Taylor will look to build on a statistically strong finish to the campaign. Since fumbling at the goal line and realistically costing the Colts a playoff invite, the veteran has run for 450 yards and scored 5 TDs in the last three weeks. DraftKings has not yet published player props for rushing yards or attempts as of the time of publication, but that is a market to look at prior to kickoff.

A good sweat in Week 18 can be following player props associated with player contract incentives. There is only one in this game worth noting:

Indianapolis DE Tyquan Lewis is 1.5 sacks away from a 100K bonus.

Let’s dive in and find an additional sweat or two in this game.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game details and how to watch Jaguars at Colts

· Date: January 5, 2025

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

· City: Indianapolis, IN

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Jaguars at Colts

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline : Jacksonville Jaguars (+170), Indianapolis Colts (-205)

: Jacksonville Jaguars (+170), Indianapolis Colts (-205) Spread : Colts -4.5

: Colts -4.5 Total: 44

The Colts opened as 5-point favorites with the Total dropping 1.5 points from its starting point. Have the line and total moved due to thoughts Anthony Richardson may try and play for Indianapolis?

Expert picks & predictions for Jaguars at Colts

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Jaguars at Colts’ game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Jaguars on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Jaguars on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 44.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jaguars at Colts on Sunday

The Jaguars are 9-7 ATS this season

The Jaguars are 8-8 to the OVER this season

The Colts are 9-7 ATS this season

The Colts are 8-7-1 to the OVER this season

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 450 yards and 5 TDs over the past three weeks

Three of Jacksonville’s four wins have come against AFC South teams

The Jaguars have scored 30+ points in three straight games against the Colts

Quarterback Matchup for Jaguars at Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars: Mac Jones – in 9 games this season, Jones has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1447 yards with 7 TDs and 7 INTs.

– in 9 games this season, Jones has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1447 yards with 7 TDs and 7 INTs. Indianapolis Colts: Joe Flacco – the veteran completed 26 of 38 passes for 330 yards against the Giants last weekend. Threw 2 TD passes and 2 INTs.

Jaguars at Colts Injury Report

· Jacksonville G Brandon Scherff (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville G Ezra Cleveland (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville OT Walker Little (ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville S Darnell Savage (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville LB Ventrell Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis WR Josh Downs (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman (back) is probable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis OL Quenton Nelson (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis CB Julius Brents (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)