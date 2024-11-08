Jets vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

After snapping a five-game losing streak in Week 9, the New York Jets travel across the country to take on the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, in a 21-13 win against the Texans, the Jets’ offense finally got things rolling as Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns for the first time this season, including two to Garrett Wilson and one to Davante Adams. That was the kind of performance Jets’ fans have been hoping for ever since the team acquired Adams from the Raiders four weeks ago. Not only did Adams find the end zone for the first time as a Jet, but he also had his best performance as a member of Gang Green with 7 catches on 11 targets for 91 yards and that TD. It appears he is becoming more comfortable in the offense as his receptions and yards have increased for three straight weeks since he was brought in to form a dangerous 1-2 WR combo with Wilson. If you think that trend will continue, it makes sense to bet the OVERS on his receptions of 5.5 (-130), yards 68.5 (-115) and even for him to score an anytime TD (+130).

The Cardinals come into this matchup on a three-game winning streak after running all over the Bears in Week 9. As a team, Arizona totaled 213 rushing yards and 3 TDs, while averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the 29-9 victory, which meant Kyler Murray was not required to do much in the passing game. In fact, it was the first game this season in which he didn’t throw a TD.

However, when Murray attacks the Jets through the air in Week 10, he will look to rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and TE Trey McBride, who has become a safety blanket for the Cardinals’ signal-caller. McBride had at least 5 catches and 50 yards receiving in four straight games coming into Week 9, and while the trend didn’t continue due to the Cardinals dominating in the run game, McBride did find the end zone for the first time this season -- as a runner, no less. If you think Murray and McBride get back on track this week, it would be smart to bet the OVERS on McBride’s catches 5.5 (+115) and yards 52.5 (-115).

Other than those plays mentioned above, lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch Jets @ Cardinals

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Jets @ Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Jets (-130), Arizona Cardinals (+110)

New York Jets (-130), Arizona Cardinals (+110) Spread: Jets -2

Jets -2 Total: 46.5

This line opened with Arizona favored by 1 point. It has flipped to the Jets and the Total has gained 1 full point.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Jets @ Cardinals

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between New York and Arizona:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Jets laying the 2 points.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 46.5.

New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals Betting Trends and Stats

· The Cardinals have lost 7 of their last 10 games as the favorite.

· The Total went UNDER in the Jets’ last 3 matchups coming off a Thursday night game.

· The Cardinals have covered the Spread in their last 3 games.

· New York is 3-6 ATS and 4-5 to the OVER this season.

· Arizona is 6-3 ATS and 4-4-1 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Jets @ Cardinals

New York: Aaron Rodgers – completed 22 of 32 passes with 3 TDs in last week’s win against Houston. Has been sacked at least once in every game this season.

Aaron Rodgers – completed 22 of 32 passes with 3 TDs in last week’s win against Houston. Has been sacked at least once in every game this season. Arizona: Kyler Murray – a quiet week last Sunday in the Cardinals’ 29-9 win over Chicago completing just 13 of 20 passes for 154 yards with 0 TDs but 0 INTs as well. Is averaging 8.1 yards per carry on the season (43 carries for 350 yards).

Jets and Cardinals injury update

· New York S Ashtyn Davis (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York CB Michael Carter II (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York LB CJ Mosley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Arizona DE Darius Robinson (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Arizona S Jaleen Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Arizona RB James Conner (finger) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

