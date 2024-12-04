Jets vs Dolphins Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Miami and New York are meeting for the first time this season as the Dolphins chase an AFC Wild Card spot.

Miami is 5-7 and has won three out of the past four games to get into the playoff picture. The Dolphins lost 30-17 at Green Bay last week as the cold temperatures affected Miami but head back home where they have won two straight. Miami is 9th in the playoff picture and slated with a 10% chance to make the postseason.

New York is 3-9 on the year and continues to trend in the wrong direction. The Jets have lost three straight and eight of the past nine, including two straight heartbreaks to Indianapolis (28-27) and Seattle (26-21). New York is 1-4 on the road this season and lost three straight.

Game Details and How to watch the New York Jets vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Hard Rock Stadium

· City: Miami, FL

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Jets vs. Dolphins

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (-278), New York Jets (+225)

Spread: Dolphins -6 (-110)

Total: 46.0

The preseason line for this game was Miami -2 with a total of 47.5. The Jets’ failures to win games and cover spreads have this adjusted spread out to -6.5. Miami is fighting for the postseason, so money should continue to pour in on the Dolphins.

Expert picks & predictions for Jets vs Dolphins

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Dolphins first quarter spread of -0.5 against the Jets:

“Besides last week, the New York Jets have been one of the worst first-quarter teams in all of football and with the current 3-9 record and a losing record most of the season, it’s easy to see why they struggle to get up for games.

Miami ranks third in the NFL with 6.4 first-quarter points per game and ranks 10th at home with 5.6 first-quarter points per game. One thing that has stayed consistent about Mike McDaniels and the Dolphins is they are a well-scripted first-quarter team.

The Jets average 3.3 first-quarter points per game on the road, ranking 29th on the year. New York’s allowed 14, 7, 3, 7, and 3 first-quarter points on the road this season and I see no reason why the Dolphins don’t get on the board early in Miami. I like the Dolphins’ First Quarter spread of -0.5.”

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets team stats, betting trends

Miami is 5-7 ATS this season and 2-4 ATS as home favorites.

New York is 3-9 ATS this season, ranking tied for 2nd-worst.

The Dolphins are 7-5 to the Under but 4-2 to the Over at home.

The Jets are 6-5-1 to the Over and 3-1-1 to the Over on the road.

Aaron Rodgers has nine touchdowns and one interception over the last five games.

Tua Tagovailoa has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over the past three games.

Breece Hall has at least 52 rushing yards in five straight games.

De’Von Achane has struggled in the last two games with 46 rushing yards.

Davante Adams recorded 54 or more yards in four of the last five games.

Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown in three of the last four games.

Jaylen Waddle totaled 53 or more yards in three of the past four games.

Quarterback matchup for Miami vs. New York

Miami: Tua Tagovailoa – Tagovailoa has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over the past three games improving his numbers to 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Tagovailoa has thrown for at least 288 passing yards in three straight and completed 71% or more of his passes in four consecutive games.

New York: Aaron Rodgers - Rodgers had his four-game streak of no interceptions snapped last week but did throw two touchdowns. Rodgers now has 19 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year, along with 2,627 passing yards and a 62.5 completion percentage.

Jets and Dolphins injury update

New York’s LB CJ Mosley (neck) and DL Solomon Thomas (knee) are questionable, while OL Tyron Smith (neck) and WR Allen Lazard (chest) are out.

For the Dolphins, OT Terron Armstead (knee) is questionable, while CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), LB Tyus Bowser (knee) and OL Austin Jackson (knee) are out.

