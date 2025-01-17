NFL Playoffs Divisional Rounds Player Players

The NFL Playoffs are underway, and we are down to our final eight teams. After an action-packed Wild Card Round, the eight remaining teams play this weekend before four are eliminated, and we move to the Conference Championship week.

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles; the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders; the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills; and the Houston Texans travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article will be dedicated to one player prop suggestion for each of the four remaining games.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, 4:30 PM EST

Player Prop: Isiah Pacheco 40+ rushing yards (-114)

The Kansas City Chiefs have to be ecstatic that stud running back Isiah Pacheco has been a full participant in practice so far this week. Pacheco was sidelined as a precaution in Week 18 but seems healthy and ready for a full workload. While the number may seem too low for Pacheco, it’s important to note that he will still be splitting carries with Kareem Hunt.

At 40 yards, this number is a must-play. It opened up around the high 20s and was quickly bet up to the 40s when it was announced that he was a full participant. This will likely get past the 45-yard threshold before kickoff.

The Texans’ run defense is solid, but they are still giving up nearly 90 yards on the ground and are an 8-point underdog in this game. It’s a good number to attack, but I wouldn’t exceed 45.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions: Saturday, 8:00 PM EST

Player Prop: Jayden Daniels 2+ Passing Touchdowns +106

The total for the Commanders at Lions game is 55 points. It’s expected for this game to be high scoring given the skill of both passing attacks and the game being played indoors.

If the Commanders want to keep up in this game, they will score touchdowns. The future OROY Jayden Daniels is the man to do that.

If you look at how well Daniels is playing, it’s hard to ignore his poise in the redzone; pair his poise with confidence instilled by the coaching staff. He’s cleared this number in six straight if you removed the Cowboys game, where he did not see a full complement of snaps in Week 18.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: Sunday, 3:00 PM EST

Player Prop: Saquon Barkley Over 20.5 Rushing Attempts (-125)

Barkley is the offense at this point. He is the key member that determines the success of the team. Given the volume he’s had this season, I am taking his rushing attempts over in this game. He’s run the ball at least 21 times in seven of his last 10 games.

With the Rams giving up the ninth most rushing yards per game in the NFL, the Eagles should see success on the ground and continue to give Barkley his full complement of carries.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills: Sunday, 6:30 PM EST

Player Prop: Derrick Henry Over 94.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Bill’s weakness in their defense is stopping the run. However, this is just a flier that Henry continues his dominant rushing. He’s gone four straight games with at least 125 rushing yards. In the Wild Card round against the Steelers, he ran the ball 26 times for 186 yards. If we get snow in this game, the teams could turn to more run-centric game plans.