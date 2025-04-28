Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony, Moises Ballesteros continue to impress in minors

A reminder: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 23 G, .313/.451/.588, 5 HR, 2 SB, 21 BB, 21 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

Anthony continues to hit for average, hit for power and get on base at an exceptional clip with the Triple-A Red Sox. The outfielder has been especially good over the last week-plus, and he’s hitting .353/.465/.706 over his last 10 games with three homers and eight free passes. He isn’t running, but that’s not a big part of Anthony’s game, and it doesn’t need to be if he’s maxing out in those other categories. The Red Sox have no room at the inn, but that’s not going to matter soon if Anthony keeps hitting like this. He should be rostered now, because it’s going to be very hard to get him later if you don’t.

2. Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 stats: 26 G, .356/.451/.644, 5 HR, 12 SB, 16 BB, 29 SO at Triple-A Reno.

Lawlar, as the kids once said, is “on one” right now. He’s picked up multiple hits in five of his last six games, and over that same 10-game sample as Anthony he’s slashing .382/.482/.647 and he’s added eight stolen bases for good measure. It’s easy to forget how talented Lawlar is because he played so little in 2024, but what he’s done in 2025 -- even in a small sample size of a month -- cannot be ignored. Whenever the Diamondbacks decide to make him part of their roster, fantasy managers should do the same if they can.

3. Coby Mayo, 3B/1B, Baltimore Orioles

2025 stats: 19 G, .256/.361/.500, 4 HR, 1 SB, 15 BB, 25 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

.

Mayo hasn’t homered since April 15, but he’s shown that he’s capable of being more than a one-category player in that timeframe. He’s picked up two hits in three of his last four contests, and he’s seen his batting average raise 31 points since Tax Day. The reason Mayo is considered one of the top prospects in baseball is largely based on his impressive power from the right side, but also because that power has a chance to play since there are other tools that will allow it too. Mayo needs to either change organizations or for Baltimore to make some significant roster changes -- be it via injury or trade -- but even with his ugly line with the team in 2024, fantasy managers should pounce on adding him when Baltimore gives him a shot.

4. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2025 stats: 5 G, 20.1 IP, 1.33 ERA, .106 BAA, 6 BB, 27 SO at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Chandler was once again impressive in his latest start with five scoreless innings, one hit allowed and four strikeouts against Triple-A St. Paul on Friday. The right-hander has not allowed more than two runs in any outing thus far this year, and while he’s not missing bats at an exceptional rate, there’s more than enough punchouts to go with weak contact and a lack of self-inflicted damage to be excited about what he’s doing in the International League. Chandler should be up soon, and while the Pirates may not provide a ton of win chances, his stuff is good enough to roster him and adding him to lineups against all but the best teams in the sport.

5. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 19 G, .280/.324/.548, 7 HR, 1 SB, 7 BB, 20 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

We need a new name with Nick Kurtz already in the majors, and while there are a few decent candidates, I’m adding another Boston prospect in Mayer. The former fourth-overall pick has the tools to hit for both average and power from the left side, and he’s done just that -- particularly the latter -- to begin the 2025 season with Worcester. The reason Mayer ranks this ‘low’ is because Boston just doesn’t seem to have an open spot for him, but it’s the same thing with Anthony; when the Red Sox feel he’s ready to help, they’re going to find a place for him to play. It’s not quite the upside of the names above, but there’s still a lot to like about his chances of making a fantasy impact when he gets that call.

Around the minors:

There are a plethora of quality shortstop prospects at the lower levels, but Leo De Vries might be the best of them from a fantasy perspective. Despite being just 18 until October, the Padres gave him an assignment with High-A Fort Wayne and he’s picked up nine extra-base hits, three homers and forged an .854 OPS over his 17 games with the TinCaps. A switch-hitter, De Vries has the potential for plus power from both sides of the plate, but it’s his pitch-recognition skills and smooth swing that make his hit tool the best in his skill set. He also has plus speed, and shouldn’t have an issue sticking at shortstop. De Vries is a couple years away, but there’s a great chance he’s a five-category player when he’s ready to roll in the latter part of the decade.

Bryce Eldridge was finally able to make his season debut after missing the first few weeks of the campaign with a wrist injury, and he homered in his first at-bat back. He’s gone just 1-for-12 since that, but the most important thing is the 20-year-old first baseman is back on the field for Double-A Richmond. A 6-foot-7 left-handed hitter that was considered a two-way prospect in high school, Eldridge has enormous power from his enormous frame, and he makes enough hard contact to suggest that he’ll hit for a decent average even with strikeouts basically a guarantee. He’s limited to first base so the bat is going to have to max out, but if it does, we’re talking about a 35-plus homer hitter who gets on base at a high clip and registers an average that won’t kill you. That’s obviously a very valuable fantasy prospect, and it’s one that could make his debut in the majors this summer.

George Lombard Jr. was the Yankees first-round pick back in 2023, and his first season didn’t go very well as seen in a .672 OPS over 110 games at the Low- and High-A levels. He was assigned to High-A Hudson Valley to begin 2025, and at least over the first month, things have gone better. Much better, in fact, with a slash of .306/.494/.452 over 62 at-bats with nine stolen bases in his first 19 games. The son of former top prospect George Lombard, Lombard Jr. has outstanding athleticism, but also a strong baseball acumen with the willingness to draw walks and put his speed into play. The power is still a work in progress, but both that tool and his hit project to be average; with a chance for plus in the latter. He’s a very strong defensive player, and there’s plenty of time for his skills to develop as a player who doesn’t turn 20 until June. Lombard Jr. needs to be on the roster radar in dynasty leagues as a player who could help in multiple categories in a few years.

Moises Ballesteros is one of the top catching prospects in baseball, and to say he’s playing like it right now is the understatement of understatements. After reaching four times against Louisville on Sunday with two hits and two walks, he’s now slashing an unrealistic .414/.475/.586 over 22 games with two homers and 10 extra-base hits. Ballesteros has exceptional bat-to-ball skills, and the 21-year-old has enough power to turn on mistakes for 15-to-20 homer seasons with plenty of doubles. He’s considered a below-average defender, but not so bad that he has no chance of sticking at the position. The Cubs have gotten quality production out of Carson Kelly so far, but when Kelly starts playing like, well, Carson Kelly, the Cubs should turn to Ballesteros. Fantasy managers might want to do the same when that occurs at some point in 2025.