Texans at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

There was a time not too long ago when the Jaguars and Texans were seen as the future powers of the AFC South. The Houston Texans (7-5) have held up their end of the bargain. The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) are in a free fall.

While C.J. Stroud has not been the player he was a season ago, the 2nd-year signal caller has been more than good enough to keep the Texans atop the division and a dark horse to make a run in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are spiraling. Trevor Lawrence has been in and out of the lineup due to a sore shoulder and even when he’s been under center, the veteran has been less than good and unable to generate consistent offense for Jacksonville.

Can Houston keep their foot on the gas and remain in control of the AFC South or can Jacksonville put four quarters together and possibly start to salvage their season with a rare win?

Regardless, lets dive into the matchup and find a few sweats.

Game details and how to watch Texans at Jaguars

· Date: December 1, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: EverBank Stadium

· City: Jacksonville, FL

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Texans at Jaguars

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Houston Texans (-180), Jacksonville Jaguars (+150)

· Spread: Texans -3.5

· Total: 44

This line opened with Houston laying 6 so big money has come in on the Jags. The Total has climbed a full point as well. Is the bye week that valuable?

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Texans at Jaguars

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Jaguars on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play ATS on the Jaguars.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 44.

Texans at Jaguars Stats, Betting Trends

· The Texans are 5-7 against the spread this season.

· The Texans are 4-8 to the OVER this season.

· The Jaguars are 6-5 against the spread this season.

· The Jaguars are 7-4 to the OVER this season.

· The Texans have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents.

· 4 of the Jaguars’ last 5 matchups with the Texans have stayed UNDER the Total.

· 4 of 5 games at home for New England have been decided by 1 score

Quarterback Matchup for Texans at Jaguars

· Houston: C.J. Stroud – the 2nd-year signal-caller has been under consistent pressure all season that has resulted in just 14 TD passes and 9 INTs. Stroud has been sacked in every game this season and a total of 39 times (3.25/game).

· Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence – the veteran is battling an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. That said, he is completing a hair north of 61% of his passes this season while throwing just 11 INTs and 6 picks.

Texans at Jaguars Injury Report

Jacksonville LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence (non-throwing shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville OL Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Houston DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Houston DB Jalen Pitre (shoulder) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Houston WR Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Houston LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Houston DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Houston DE Denico Autry (knee/oblique) is probable for Sunday’s game.

