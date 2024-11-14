Texans vs Cowboys Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

Monday Night Football is Texas-sized this week as the Texans and Cowboys meet in Houston.

Houston is 6-4 on the season and first place in the AFC South. The Texans have lost three of the past four games, including two straight to the Jets (21-13) and Lions (26-23). The Texans are without a plethora of offensive weapons and have lost two straight on the road.

Dallas is in turmoil at 3-6 on the year and losers of four straight. The Cowboys have lost three straight games out of the bye week and one prior all by six or more points. Dallas is 0-4 at home on the year and are without Dak Prescott. Dallas started Cooper Rush and he finished with 45 passing yards versus Philadelphia.

Game Details and How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Houston Texans on Monday

· Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM EST

· Site: AT&T Stadium

· City: Dallas, Texas

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Cowboys vs. Texans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (-325), Dallas Cowboys (+260)

Spread: Houston -7 (-110)

Total: 42.0

The preseason lines for this game were Dallas -3 with a total of 49.0, but without Dak Prescott and the current state of the Cowboys, this spread has swung 10 points and the total dropped 7 points.

Expert picks & predictions for Cowboys vs Texans

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Dallas Cowboys to keep it respectable in the first quarter:

“While backing the Dallas Cowboys over the course of four quarters is too scary for me, I will settle on the Cowboys first quarter Team Total Over 2.5 at -120 odds.

Dallas scored in the first quarter last week against Philly with Cooper Rush under center and the week prior with Dak Prescott and as they host MNF, I think they can do it a third time.

The Texans have not allowed a first-quarter point in two straight games but allowed a first-quarter score in seven out of 10 games this season. Dallas is at the point where it’s bending and either going to break or keep bending on MNF at home.

I will bet on Dallas to go Over its First Quarter Team Total of 2.5 because if they don’t score and trail at the end of the first, the season may very well be over.”

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans team stats, betting trends

Dallas is 2-7 ATS, ranking second-worst in the NFL.

Dallas is 0-4 at home this season and 0-4 ATS.

Houston is 4-5-1 ATS this season and 1-2 ATS as a road favorite.

Dallas is 0-3 ATS as a home underdog this year.

Houston is an NFL-best 8-2 to the Under this season and 3-2 to the Under on the road.

Dallas is 5-4 to the Under this season but 3-1 to the Over at home.

CJ Stroud has 2 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the last four games.

Joe Mixon had his four-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards snapped with 46 in the last game.

CeeDee Lamb has at least six receptions in four straight games but only 68 yards in the past two.

Cooper Rush threw for 45 yards on 13-of-23 against Philadelphia.

Quarterback matchup for Houston vs. Dallas

Houston: CJ Stroud – Stroud has lost a lot of his top weapons and his stats have suffered because of it. Stroud threw for 232 passing yards last game and that was the second-highest total in the past five games. Over the last four contests, Stroud has two passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 53.7% completion percentage.

Dallas: Cooper Rush - Rush had a forgettable game against the Eagles with 45 passing yards on 13-of-23 passing. Rush looked much better in relief effort the week prior at Atlanta with 115 yards and one passing touchdown on 13-of-25. The good news is Rush was only sacked once in the past 1.5 games and did not throw an interception.

Texans and Cowboys injury update

The Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring), RB Dameon Pierce (groin) and DE Will Anderson (ankle) are questionable ahead of Monday Night.

For Dallas, QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) is out, while CB DaRon Bland (foot) and LT Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) are questionable.

