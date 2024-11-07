Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Step forward if you see a realistic path for the Tennessee Titans (2-6) to emerge victorious Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3). That is a difficult and lonely step to take.

Jim Harbaugh-coached teams are known for stingy, hard-hitting defenses and run-dominant offenses. The Chargers have quickly fallen in line. However, Harbaugh is now stepping up the passing game with Justin Herbert. With zero big names and frankly, not much experience at the wide receiver position, Herbert’s passing yards the last three weeks have been impressive - 349, 279, and 282. Equally impressive is his average yards per pass attempt each of those three weeks – 8.9, 8.7, and 10.4. That kind of balance for Harbaugh’s squad makes them a true threat in the AFC.

The Titans boast an exceptional defense that ranks 1st against the pass and 9th against the run but the offense has been unable to score points. They average just 17.5ppg and have scored more than 20 just once on the campaign. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph have each started for the Titans under center. Neither has moved the needle. This weekend, it is expected Will Levis (shoulder) will be back in the starting lineup. Tennessee expected growing pains while Levis matured, but the pressure is mounting to show progress.

Over the years, the Titans have struggled with this matchup posting a record of 2-11 in their last 13 games against the Chargers.

Lets dive into this year’s matchup and find a couple sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch Titans @ Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Titans @ Chargers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+280), Los Angeles Chargers (-355)

Tennessee Titans (+280), Los Angeles Chargers (-355) Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Total: 39

This line has fallen 2 points since opening Chargers -9.5. The Total has ticked up 0.5 points from its opening number of 38.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Titans @ Chargers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Los Angeles:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Chargers to cover the 7.5-point spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 39.

Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers Betting Trends and Stats

· The Chargers have won all five of their games by at least one touchdown

· The Chargers are 4-1 in their last 5 against teams with losing records

· The Titans’ last three road games have gone OVER the Total

· Tennessee is 1-7 ATS and 4-4 to the OVER this season.

· Los Angeles is 5-2-1 ATS and 1-7 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Titans @ Chargers

Tennessee: Will Levis – the 2 nd -year QB is expected to return to the lineup following a shoulder injury. He has thrown 5 TDs in 5 games but alo thrown 7 INTs. He has also been sacked 15 times in those 5 games.

Will Levis – the 2 -year QB is expected to return to the lineup following a shoulder injury. He has thrown 5 TDs in 5 games but alo thrown 7 INTs. He has also been sacked 15 times in those 5 games. Los Angeles: Justin Herbert – the veteran has tossed 10 TD passes while not throwing an INT since Week 2. Was sacked 6 times in the Chargers’ 27-10 win against the Browns last Sunday.

Titans and Chargers injury update

· Los Angeles CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Los Angeles TE Stone Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Los Angeles CB Ja’Sir Taylor (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Los Angeles LB Khalil Mack (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Los Angeles LB Denzel Perryman (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee QB Will Levis (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee WR Tyler Boyd (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee RB Tony Pollard (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee C Lloyd Cushenberry III (Achilles) was placed on IR this week and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee S Quandre Diggs (foot) was placed on IR this week and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

