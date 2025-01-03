Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, & Stats for Week 18

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Preview:

What an outstanding season for Jayden Daniels and the 11-5 Washington Commanders. At the start of the season, the Commanders had had a win total of 6.5 and projected odds to make the playoffs of +310.

Daniels was +650 to win the OROY, but now he’s off of the board at most books. The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, and he added another six touchdowns on the ground.

The Commanders will be locked in the #6 seed in the NFC unless they lose/tie and the Packers win. With that result, they will be the #7 seed.

If the Commanders are the #6 seed, they would play the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they are the #7 seed, they will play the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a win, the Commanders would have their first five-game win streak since 2012. This season was the first time they had won 11 or more games in a season since 1991.

The Commanders are a 6-point favorite when they travel to Dallas this weekend.

How to Watch Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Live on Sunday:



Date: Sunday, January 5th

Sunday, January 5th Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium City: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Commanders at Cowboys – Week 18:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+225), Washington Commanders (-275)

Dallas Cowboys (+225), Washington Commanders (-275) Spread: Commanders -6

Commanders -6 Total: 43.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking Commanders -6...

Thomas: “The Dallas Cowboys have been disappointing this season. They are 7-9 and just 2-6 at home. They lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season, and Cooper Rush was forced into action.

Surprisingly, Rush defeated the Commanders 34-26 in late November. In that game, Rush was outstanding, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

10 of those passes went to safety blanket and superstar CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately for Rush, he will be without Lamb for this game since he’s been shut down for the season.

The Cowboys will likely use a mix of quarterbacks in this game. Giving the advantage to the Commanders.”

Commanders at Cowboys Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Washington is 10-5-0 against the spread

Dallas is 6-10-0 against the spread

Dallas is 11-5 to the OVER

Washington is 11-5 to the OVER

Quarterback Matchup for Commanders at Cowboys:



Commanders: Jayden Daniels – Daniels has thrown for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions.



Daniels has thrown for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions. Cowboys: Cooper Rush – Dak Prescott has been out sometime due to injury. Rush will likely be under center for the majority of the game. He is 4-5 as a starter this season.

Player News & Injuries:

Commanders:



CB Marshon Lattimore is OUT

DE Clelin Ferrell is questionable

RB Austin Ekeler is on the IR

WR Dyami Brown is questionable

G Andrew Wylie is questionable

Cowboys:



S Donovan Wilson (knee) is questionable

LB Micah Parsons (wrist) is questionable

DT Mazi Smith (illness) is questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot) is questionable

G Chuma Edoga (ankle) is questionable

