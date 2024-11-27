How to watch Oregon vs UCLA women’s volleyball: live stream info, schedule, rosters, and more
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins this Friday afternoon in a Big Ten women’s volleyball match up streaming exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live steam Friday’s Oregon vs UCLA volleyball match.
Oregon has won its last 5 match ups against UCLA, however, the Bruins lead the all-time series 58-20.
Players to Watch:
Mimi Colyer, a junior outside hitter from Lincoln, California, leads the Ducks in kills this season and is currently ranked 10th on the program’s all-time career kills list. Michelle Ohwobete ranks second on the team in kills.
For the Bruins, setter Audrey Pak and outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette are key players to watch. Pak reached a major milestone in the team’s win over Washington on November 14, earning her 2,000th career assist. Leverette leads the Bruins in kills, points, points-per-set, and kills-per-set.
How to watch Oregon vs UCLA Women’s Volleyball:
- When: Friday, November 29
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock
Oregon Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Mia Tvrdy - Middle Blocker
Noemie Glover - Opposite
Daley McClellan - Defensive Specialist
Bella Gamache - Outside Hitter
Sophie Gregoire - Outside Hitter
Colby Neal - Middle Blocker
Cristin Cline - Setter
Bridget Gould - Opposite
Onye Ofoegbu - Middle Blocker
Mimi Colyer - Outside Hitter
Evelina Gerogianni - Setter
Michelle Ohwobete - Outside Hitter
Mackenzie Morris - Libero
Roberta Purashaj - Setter
Maya De Los Reyes - Defensive Specialist
Isabel Patterson - Outside Hitter
UCLA Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Joy Umeh - Outside Hitter/Opposite
Anna Dodson - Middle Blocker
Kate Duffey - Setter
Brooklyn Briscoe - Middle Blocker
Katie McCarthy - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Peyton Dueck - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Sofia Victoria - Outside Hitter
Leilani Dodson - Middle Hitter
Cheridyn Leverette - Outside Hitter
Sydney Breon - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Audrey Pak - Setter
Grayce Olson - Outside Hitter/Opposite
Kiki Horne - Outside Hitter
Kate Reilly - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Ashley Mullen - Setter
Anastasija Ivkovic - Outside Hitter/Opposite
Kat Lutz - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Zoe Humphrey - Middle Blocker
Carly Hendrickson - Outside Hitter
How to watch women’s volleyball on Peacock:
