 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
NFL Week 13 Optimal Flex Plays: DJ Moore has been brought back to life in new Bears offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Irving bucks White off RB1 spot in Tampa
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_241127.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
nbc_pft_jerryonmccarthy_241127.jpg
Is Jones leaning into the McCarthy uncertainty?
nbc_pft_superbowlfavorites_241127.jpg
Identifying legitimate Super Bowl LIX contenders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
NFL Week 13 Optimal Flex Plays: DJ Moore has been brought back to life in new Bears offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Irving bucks White off RB1 spot in Tampa
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_241127.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
nbc_pft_jerryonmccarthy_241127.jpg
Is Jones leaning into the McCarthy uncertainty?
nbc_pft_superbowlfavorites_241127.jpg
Identifying legitimate Super Bowl LIX contenders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Oregon vs UCLA women’s volleyball: live stream info, schedule, rosters, and more

  
Published November 27, 2024 10:05 AM
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
November 7, 2024 03:00 PM
Olympic silver medalist and Badger Lauren Carlini returns to her alma mater to pass her knowledge to the next generation of volleyball players hoping to follow her footsteps. That’s a Serve presented by Discover.

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins this Friday afternoon in a Big Ten women’s volleyball match up streaming exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live steam Friday’s Oregon vs UCLA volleyball match.

Oregon has won its last 5 match ups against UCLA, however, the Bruins lead the all-time series 58-20.

Players to Watch:
Mimi Colyer, a junior outside hitter from Lincoln, California, leads the Ducks in kills this season and is currently ranked 10th on the program’s all-time career kills list. Michelle Ohwobete ranks second on the team in kills.

For the Bruins, setter Audrey Pak and outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette are key players to watch. Pak reached a major milestone in the team’s win over Washington on November 14, earning her 2,000th career assist. Leverette leads the Bruins in kills, points, points-per-set, and kills-per-set.

How to watch Oregon vs UCLA Women’s Volleyball:

  • When: Friday, November 29
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Oregon Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Mia Tvrdy - Middle Blocker

Noemie Glover - Opposite

Daley McClellan - Defensive Specialist

Bella Gamache - Outside Hitter

Sophie Gregoire - Outside Hitter

Colby Neal - Middle Blocker

Cristin Cline - Setter

Bridget Gould - Opposite

Onye Ofoegbu - Middle Blocker

Mimi Colyer - Outside Hitter

Evelina Gerogianni - Setter

Michelle Ohwobete - Outside Hitter

Mackenzie Morris - Libero

Roberta Purashaj - Setter

Maya De Los Reyes - Defensive Specialist

Isabel Patterson - Outside Hitter

UCLA Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Joy Umeh - Outside Hitter/Opposite

Anna Dodson - Middle Blocker

Kate Duffey - Setter

Brooklyn Briscoe - Middle Blocker

Katie McCarthy - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Peyton Dueck - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Sofia Victoria - Outside Hitter

Leilani Dodson - Middle Hitter

Cheridyn Leverette - Outside Hitter

Sydney Breon - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Audrey Pak - Setter

Grayce Olson - Outside Hitter/Opposite

Kiki Horne - Outside Hitter

Kate Reilly - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Ashley Mullen - Setter

Anastasija Ivkovic - Outside Hitter/Opposite

Kat Lutz - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Zoe Humphrey - Middle Blocker

Carly Hendrickson - Outside Hitter

How to watch women’s volleyball on Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:

What devices does Peacock support?

View the full list of supported devices here.