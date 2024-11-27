How to watch Oregon vs UCLA women’s volleyball: live stream info, schedule, rosters, and more

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins this Friday afternoon in a Big Ten women’s volleyball match up streaming exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live steam Friday’s Oregon vs UCLA volleyball match.

Oregon has won its last 5 match ups against UCLA, however, the Bruins lead the all-time series 58-20.

Players to Watch:

Mimi Colyer, a junior outside hitter from Lincoln, California, leads the Ducks in kills this season and is currently ranked 10th on the program’s all-time career kills list. Michelle Ohwobete ranks second on the team in kills.

For the Bruins, setter Audrey Pak and outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette are key players to watch. Pak reached a major milestone in the team’s win over Washington on November 14, earning her 2,000th career assist. Leverette leads the Bruins in kills, points, points-per-set, and kills-per-set.

How to watch Oregon vs UCLA Women’s Volleyball:

When: Friday, November 29

Friday, November 29 Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Oregon Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Mia Tvrdy - Middle Blocker

Noemie Glover - Opposite

Daley McClellan - Defensive Specialist

Bella Gamache - Outside Hitter

Sophie Gregoire - Outside Hitter

Colby Neal - Middle Blocker

Cristin Cline - Setter

Bridget Gould - Opposite

Onye Ofoegbu - Middle Blocker

Mimi Colyer - Outside Hitter

Evelina Gerogianni - Setter

Michelle Ohwobete - Outside Hitter

Mackenzie Morris - Libero

Roberta Purashaj - Setter

Maya De Los Reyes - Defensive Specialist

Isabel Patterson - Outside Hitter

UCLA Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Joy Umeh - Outside Hitter/Opposite

Anna Dodson - Middle Blocker

Kate Duffey - Setter

Brooklyn Briscoe - Middle Blocker

Katie McCarthy - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Peyton Dueck - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Sofia Victoria - Outside Hitter

Leilani Dodson - Middle Hitter

Cheridyn Leverette - Outside Hitter

Sydney Breon - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Audrey Pak - Setter

Grayce Olson - Outside Hitter/Opposite

Kiki Horne - Outside Hitter

Kate Reilly - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Ashley Mullen - Setter

Anastasija Ivkovic - Outside Hitter/Opposite

Kat Lutz - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Zoe Humphrey - Middle Blocker

Carly Hendrickson - Outside Hitter

How to watch women’s volleyball on Peacock

See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:

