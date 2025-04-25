 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash

  
Published April 25, 2025 03:07 PM

LOS ANGELES — Alijah Arenas, the Southern California basketball recruit who was involved in a fiery vehicle accident, is out of an induced coma, his family said in a statement Friday.

The 18-year-old Arenas remains intubated, his family told ESPN, but has “shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday to single-vehicle collision in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. The LA Fire Department further said the vehicle was a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant with fire involved.

The family said Arenas remembered the smoke from the crash and wrote to ask, “Did anyone get hurt?”

No cause of the crash has been released.

The family expressed its gratitude to those who have helped Arenas and said further updates would be shared “as Alijah continues to heal.”

Arenas is a son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. He attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles, where he became the first prep boys player to score 3,000 career points.