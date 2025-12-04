 Skip navigation
Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Florida State vs. No. 8 Houston: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

  
Published December 4, 2025 06:00 AM

For the first time in nearly 52 years, Florida State and Houston will face off in a nonconference matchup Saturday on Peacock in the Houston Hoops Showdown from the Toyota Center.

It’s the sixth meeting between the teams but the first since Jan. 5, 1974, which resulted in a 79-74 victory for Houston. The Cougars lead the series 3-23.

After losing in the NCAA Tournament championship game to Florida last year, Houston (7-1) is enjoying a strong start this season, winning their first six games for the third time in four seasons.

Florida State (5-3) is in the midst of a difficult schedule before entering ACC play.

More information below on Florida State and Houston and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

Florida State:

In their first season under coach Luke Loucks (taking the reins from Leonard Hamilton, who retired after 23 years and 460- victories), the Seminoles are expected to struggle in the bottom half of the ACC. Only two players return from last year, so a major reubild looms for Loucks (who helped lead Florida State to four NCAA Tournament appearances and an ACC championship as a player from 2008-12).

Florida State has shown devotion to speed (11.4 steals per game ranks fifth nationally) and outside shooting (leading the country with 37.3 3-point attempts per game).

The Seminoles set a season low in scoring with a 107-73 loss Tuesday to Georgia. Robert McCray V (18 points) and Chauncey Wiggins (15) were the only double-figure scorers for Florida State.

No. 8 Houston:

The Cougars have a pleasant blend of experience and youth as Emanuel Sharp, JoJo Tugler and Milos Uzan return from last year’s 2025 NCAA Tournament runner-up. French transfer Kalifa Sakho will provide a 6-11 presence inside, and leading scorer Kingston Flemings (15.3 points per game) leads a trio of three highly touted freshmen for coach Kelvin Sampson, who is in his 11th season.

Suffocating defense always is a trademark for Sampson-coached teams, and Houston is allowing 59.1 points per game, ranking fifth best nationally. At 33% from 3-point range, the team’s outside shooting is a weakness.

After losing to Tennessee at the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas for its first loss of the 2025-26 season, Houston rebounded with a 66-56 victory over Notre Dame. Sharp (17 points), Uzan (15) and Tugler (10) led the way in scoring.

How to watch Florida State vs. No. 8 Houston:

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 6
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

