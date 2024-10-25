How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers head to Indiana to face the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock in one of the most highly anticipated match ups of the season. Saturday’s Wisconsin vs Purdue match sold out over a month ago and is expected to tie the Big Ten regular season attendance record of 14,876 set last weekend when Purdue swept Indiana at home.
Purdue holds a 21-20 edge in home matchups against Wisconsin in their all-time series. The Boilermakers have won their last four straight matches, including back-to-back sweeps against Indiana (October 19) and Ohio State on Wednesday.
Wisconsin has not lost a match since September 25. The Badgers have defeated their last 8 opponents and 6 of those victories have been sweeps.
See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream Saturday’s Wisconsin vs Purdue women’s volleyball game.
How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue Women’s Volleyball:
- When: Saturday, October 26
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Una Vajagic - Outside Hitter
Saige Damrow - Libero
Carly Anderson - Setter
Trinity Shadd-Ceres - Outside Hitter
Morgan Van Wie - Setter
CC Crawford - Middle Blocker
Devyn Robinson - Middle Blocker/ Right Side
Sarah Franklin - Outside Hitter
Anna Smrek - Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter
Maile Chan - Libero/Defensive Specialist
Tosia Serafinowska - Middle Blocker
Gulce Guctekin - Libero
Julia Orzol - Outside Hitter/Libero
Charlie Fuerbringer - Setter
Lola Schumacher - Libero/Defensive Specialist
Carter Booth - Middle Blocker
Purdue Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Rachel Williams - Defensive Specialist
Chloe Chicoine - Outside Hitter
Ryan McAleer - Defensive Specialist
Kenna Wollard - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Taylor Anderson - Setter
Sienna Foster - Defensive Specialist
Raven Colvin - Middle Blocker
Raven Gray - Outside Hitter/ Right Side Hitter
Lourdes Myers - Middle Blocker
Ali Hornung - Defensive Specialist
Allie Shondell - Setter
Grace Heaney - Opposite Hitter, Right Side Hitter
Lizzie Carr- Middle Blocker
Eva Hudson - Outside Hitter
Sydney Yim - Setter
How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue women’s volleyball on Peacock:
See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:
NBC Sports' @B1GVolleyball schedule begins this Saturday with No. 2 Nebraska visiting Ohio State at 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/9Py9hbb1PA— NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 17, 2024