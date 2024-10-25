 Skip navigation
How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more

  
Published October 25, 2024 10:12 AM
Inside the chaotic atmosphere of UW Field House
October 23, 2024 01:19 PM
Take a closer look at the UW Field House that has been home to the Wisconsin's women's volleyball team since 1986.

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers head to Indiana to face the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock in one of the most highly anticipated match ups of the season. Saturday’s Wisconsin vs Purdue match sold out over a month ago and is expected to tie the Big Ten regular season attendance record of 14,876 set last weekend when Purdue swept Indiana at home.

Purdue holds a 21-20 edge in home matchups against Wisconsin in their all-time series. The Boilermakers have won their last four straight matches, including back-to-back sweeps against Indiana (October 19) and Ohio State on Wednesday.

Wisconsin has not lost a match since September 25. The Badgers have defeated their last 8 opponents and 6 of those victories have been sweeps.

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream Saturday’s Wisconsin vs Purdue women’s volleyball game.

How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue Women’s Volleyball:

  • When: Saturday, October 26
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Una Vajagic - Outside Hitter

Saige Damrow - Libero

Carly Anderson - Setter

Trinity Shadd-Ceres - Outside Hitter

Morgan Van Wie - Setter

CC Crawford - Middle Blocker

Devyn Robinson - Middle Blocker/ Right Side

Sarah Franklin - Outside Hitter

Anna Smrek - Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter

Maile Chan - Libero/Defensive Specialist

Tosia Serafinowska - Middle Blocker

Gulce Guctekin - Libero

Julia Orzol - Outside Hitter/Libero

Charlie Fuerbringer - Setter

Lola Schumacher - Libero/Defensive Specialist

Carter Booth - Middle Blocker

Purdue Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Rachel Williams - Defensive Specialist

Chloe Chicoine - Outside Hitter

Ryan McAleer - Defensive Specialist

Kenna Wollard - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Taylor Anderson - Setter

Sienna Foster - Defensive Specialist

Raven Colvin - Middle Blocker

Raven Gray - Outside Hitter/ Right Side Hitter

Lourdes Myers - Middle Blocker

Ali Hornung - Defensive Specialist

Allie Shondell - Setter

Grace Heaney - Opposite Hitter, Right Side Hitter

Lizzie Carr- Middle Blocker

Eva Hudson - Outside Hitter

Sydney Yim - Setter

How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue women’s volleyball on Peacock:

See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:

