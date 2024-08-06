 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Three
Near FedExCup bubble, Jordan Spieth says wrist issue has to get ‘fixed’ this offseason
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6
Nimmo_USA.jpg
Mets vs. Rockies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

Top Clips

nbc_bte_miami_240805.jpg
What’s the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
nbc_bte_jets_240805.jpg
Jets have ‘ton of upside’ after bolstering OL
nbc_bte_joshallen_240805.jpg
Allen’s MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Three
Near FedExCup bubble, Jordan Spieth says wrist issue has to get ‘fixed’ this offseason
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6
Nimmo_USA.jpg
Mets vs. Rockies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

Top Clips

nbc_bte_miami_240805.jpg
What’s the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
nbc_bte_jets_240805.jpg
Jets have ‘ton of upside’ after bolstering OL
nbc_bte_joshallen_240805.jpg
Allen’s MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC, Peacock to air four Big Ten volleyball matches in 2024

  
Published August 6, 2024 12:58 PM

The fruitful relationship between NBC and the Big Ten Conference will further expand this fall. During Big Ten Volleyball’s 2024 Media Days, the conference announced NBC will air nationally televised volleyball games on its linear network for the first time in collegiate volleyball history.

Starting with a marquee matchup between reigning Big Ten champion Nebraska and Ohio State on October 19, NBC will air three total Saturday afternoon games during the 2024 season. Fans can look forward to matchups between Wisconsin and Purdue live from Mackey Arena (October 26) and Penn State at Wisconsin (November 9). An additional game between new conference members Oregon and UCLA is set for Peacock on Friday, November 29.

The Big Ten is college volleyball’s most successful conference in recent history and is primed to grow stronger with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington this fall. Each West Coast program has at least one NCAA finals appearance to their name, and all but Oregon are former NCAA Champions. Big Ten volleyball teams have been featured in 20 of the last 24 NCAA finals, delivering 15 national titles to the conference in that span. Big Ten volleyball dominance does not end there, with nine former players representing five schools for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Collegiate volleyball viewership is rapidly increasing year over year, with Big Ten games drawing larger audiences than ever before. NBC looks forward to continuing that trend and showcasing some of the country’s best collegiate volleyball in 2024.

Full schedule details for Big Ten volleyball action on NBC and Peacock this fall:

Saturday, October 19
Nebraska at Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
NBC
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 26Wisconsin at PurdueWest Lafayette, IndianaNBC3:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 9Penn State at WisconsinMadison, WisconsinNBC3:30 p.m.
Friday, November 29Oregon at UCLALos Angeles, CaliforniaPeacock4:30 p.m.

To watch, be sure to subscribe and head to Peacock in your web browser. Or, download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section!