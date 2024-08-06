NBC, Peacock to air four Big Ten volleyball matches in 2024

The fruitful relationship between NBC and the Big Ten Conference will further expand this fall. During Big Ten Volleyball’s 2024 Media Days, the conference announced NBC will air nationally televised volleyball games on its linear network for the first time in collegiate volleyball history.

Starting with a marquee matchup between reigning Big Ten champion Nebraska and Ohio State on October 19, NBC will air three total Saturday afternoon games during the 2024 season. Fans can look forward to matchups between Wisconsin and Purdue live from Mackey Arena (October 26) and Penn State at Wisconsin (November 9). An additional game between new conference members Oregon and UCLA is set for Peacock on Friday, November 29.

The Big Ten is college volleyball’s most successful conference in recent history and is primed to grow stronger with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington this fall. Each West Coast program has at least one NCAA finals appearance to their name, and all but Oregon are former NCAA Champions. Big Ten volleyball teams have been featured in 20 of the last 24 NCAA finals, delivering 15 national titles to the conference in that span. Big Ten volleyball dominance does not end there, with nine former players representing five schools for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Collegiate volleyball viewership is rapidly increasing year over year, with Big Ten games drawing larger audiences than ever before. NBC looks forward to continuing that trend and showcasing some of the country’s best collegiate volleyball in 2024.

Full schedule details for Big Ten volleyball action on NBC and Peacock this fall:

Saturday, October 19

Nebraska at Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio

NBC

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 Wisconsin at Purdue West Lafayette, Indiana NBC 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9 Penn State at Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin NBC 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 29 Oregon at UCLA Los Angeles, California Peacock 4:30 p.m.

To watch, be sure to subscribe and head to Peacock in your web browser. Or, download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section!