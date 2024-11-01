How to watch Lehigh vs. Northwestern men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview

The Big Ten basketball season on NBC and Peacock kicks off with a matchup between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Northwestern is coming off the most successful run in program history, as the Wildcats made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time ever during the 2023-24 season. A 22-12 record solidified Northwestern as one of the top teams in the Big Ten a year ago, and head coach Chris Collins is looking to build off that momentum this season.

Lehigh went 14-18 with a 9-9 record in the Patriots League last season, but veteran head coach Brett Reed has been known to scheme up the right plan for a big game. He, along with NBA star CJ McCollum, led the Mountain Hawks to one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history when Lehigh defeated Duke during the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Last season, the Mountain Hawks came just one game away from reaching the NCAA Tournament, as they lost to Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament Championship.

Monday’s game — which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock — will start Northwestern’s quest for a historic third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Here are key storylines and how to watch:

Lehigh vs. Northwestern men’s basketball head-to-head record

Northwestern leads the all-time series between the teams, albeit with just a 2-0 record. Monday will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2005-06 season.

Lehigh vs. Northwestern men’s basketball preview

The game will feature two experienced head coaches, as Collins is entering his 12th season as coach of the Wildcats while Leigh’s Brett Reed is entering his 18th season with the Mountain Hawks, the most in program history.

Northwestern enters this season without top scorer Boo Buie, but returning production elsewhere will help stabilize the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer (14.6 points per game last season) and Ty Berry (11.6 points per game last season) bring experience and production to Northwestern’s backcourt. NU will also benefit from the addition of Fairfield transfer Jalen Leach, who put up 16.2 points per game in the MAAC.

Lehigh will lean on Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Keith Higgins Jr. for returning scoring production, and point guard Cam Gillus as lead playmaker.

Whitney-Sidney averaged 15.2 points per game last season and was named a 2024-25 preseason All-Patriot League selection while Higgins Jr. averaged 12.6 points per game and was a first-team All-Patriot League pick a year ago.

