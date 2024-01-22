How to watch Michigan vs Zach Edey, Purdue: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

This Tuesday, January 23rd, it’s time for another busy doubleheader of college basketball action on Peacock. This time it’s the men’s teams in action, with Ohio State taking on Nebraska at 7pm ET, followed by Michigan against No. 2 Purdue at 9pm. Keep reading for all you need to know to watch Juwan Howard’s Wolverines take on the powerhouse that is Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Michigan will hope to right the ship in this matchup: Entering Tuesday, they’ve lost six of their last seven, including a 15-point loss to No. 14 Illinois their last time out. They’re also without sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, the team’s leading scorer, who is serving a suspension of six road games amidst academic issues.

For Purdue, it’s been full steam ahead since their upset loss to Nebraska in early January. They’ve won their last three games by an average of 17.3 points and, at 17-2, are the No. 2 team in the country behind top-ranked UConn. Edey has led the way for the Boilermakers, building on his Player of the Year performance last season. He’s currently 2nd in the nation in points per game (23.3), 4th in rebounds (11.5) and t-3rd in double-doubles (12). He made history in Purdue’s game against Iowa on January 20th, becoming the first Boilermaker to record three straight 30-point games since the 1993-94 season (Glenn Robinson). If Michigan doesn’t have a plan to contain the 7'4" senior guard, it might be a long night for them in Mackey Arena.

How to Watch Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball

Date: Tuesday, January 23rd

Time: 9pm ET

Location: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Ohio State vs Nebraska at 7pm ET (coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.