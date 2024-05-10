 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather
Jo Adell
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dude, you’re getting Adell
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar blows away everyone in time trial to extend Giro d’Italia lead to more than 2 minutes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_refcamcpvmulong_240510.jpg
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmushort_240510.JPG
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man Utd: Penalty shout
oly_atm200_diamonddoha_240510.jpg
Bednarek runs world-leading time in 200m in Doha

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather
Jo Adell
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dude, you’re getting Adell
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar blows away everyone in time trial to extend Giro d’Italia lead to more than 2 minutes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_refcamcpvmulong_240510.jpg
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmushort_240510.JPG
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man Utd: Penalty shout
oly_atm200_diamonddoha_240510.jpg
Bednarek runs world-leading time in 200m in Doha

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stanford names basketball court “Tara VanDerveer Court” for retired Hall of Famer, winningest coach

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:45 PM
Tara VanDerveer

Mar 3, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer in the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Michelob Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Candice Ward/Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford will now play on Tara VanDerveer Court.

The school is naming the court inside Maples Pavilion for the Hall of Fame coach who retired in April as the winningest coach in college basketball. There will be an unveiling and celebration for the court at a home game in November.

In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions. “The Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach” position was made possible by a gift from longtime Stanford supporters Tashia and John Morgridge.

VanDerveer already had her final day of work with the Cardinal. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, ’92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.