How to watch UMass vs Davidson: TV Channel/live stream info for Saturday’s men’s A10 basketball game

This Saturday, March 2 features an exciting A10 men’s basketball showdown as the UMass Minutemen go head-to-head with the Davidson Wildcats on USA Network. Tip off is at 2:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the UMass vs Davidson game and find out how to follow all of the college basketball action on Peacock.

College Best Bets, Feb. 28: Iowa State vs Oklahoma, St. John’s vs Butler, and More!

UMass:

The Minutemen picked up their 18th win of the season on Tuesday after defeating George Washington 69-57. This is the most wins the team has had since the 2013-2014 season when they went 24-9 and made their last NCAA tournament appearance.

The Minutemen boast the best scoring offense in the A10 with 78.8 points per game and rank 2nd in the conference in both steals per game (8.1) and fast break points per game (12.6).

Davidson:

The Wildcats look to bounce back on Saturday after picking up their second straight defeat—an 80-66 loss against No. 21 Dayton—on Tuesday. Davidson is currently 5-10 against A10 opponents this season but historically they have dominated the Minutemen. In the last 10 seasons, Davidson is 8-1 against UMass and 4-0 when facing them at home.

Saturday’s match-up is the first and only regular-season meeting between the two schools this year.

How to watch UMass vs Davidson:

When: Saturday, March 2

Saturday, March 2 Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock

Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go toPeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24