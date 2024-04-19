PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
Published April 19, 2024 11:46 AM
The men’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes place May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”
Monday:
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Tuesday:
- 9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Wednesday:
- 9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Thursday:
- 8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 1
- 1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 1
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Friday:
- 8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 2
- 1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 2
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Saturday:
- 8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 3
- 10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 3
- 1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Round 3
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Sunday:
- 8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, final round
- 10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, final round
- 1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, final round
- 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship