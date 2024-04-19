 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule

  
Published April 19, 2024 11:46 AM

The men’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes place May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

Monday:

  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Tuesday:

  • 9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Wednesday:

  • 9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Thursday:

  • 8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 1
  • 1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 1
  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Friday:

  • 8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 2
  • 1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 2
  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday:

  • 8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 3
  • 10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 3
  • 1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Round 3
  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Sunday:

  • 8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, final round
  • 10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, final round
  • 1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, final round
  • 7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship