PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule

The men’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes place May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

Monday:



7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Tuesday:



9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Wednesday:



9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Thursday:



8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 1

1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 1

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Friday:



8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 2

1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 2

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday:



8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 3

10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 3

1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Round 3

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship

Sunday:

