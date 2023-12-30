 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mitchell, Hawkins lead Minnesota over Maine 80-62 for fifth straight victory

  
Published December 29, 2023 09:49 PM
MBB Highlights: Minnesota sprints past Maine
December 29, 2023 10:02 PM
Five Golden Gophers scored in double-figures as Minnesota blew out Maine to move to 10-3 on the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Mitchell Jr. hit five 3-pointers and scored 18, Elijah Hawkins added 12 points and 10 assists and Minnesota defeated Maine 80-62 on Friday night.

Mitchell made 6 of 10 shots, including 5 of 8 from distance, for the Golden Gophers (10-3), who have won five in a row. Hawkins, who notched his second double-double this season, leads the country with 101 assists — two more than Darius Brown II of idle Utah State.

Dawson Garcia and reserve Pharrel Payne scored 12 each for Minnesota, with Payne grabbing eight rebounds and Garcia snagging six. Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 10.

Peter Filipovity paced the Black Bears (8-7) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Kristians Feierbergs added 14 points and six boards off the bench. Kellen Tynes pitched in with 13 points and seven assists.

Mitchell had 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Hawkins hit 2 of 3 from distance and scored 10 to guide Minnesota to a 41-28 lead at halftime.

Feierbergs sank a 3-pointer to pull Maine within 43-38 with 16:10 left to play, but the Black Bears would get no closer. Payne accounted for all three baskets in a 6-0 run to quickly push the lead back to double digits.

Minnesota beat Maine 91-77 in December 1999 in the only previous meeting. The Golden Gophers are 5-0 all-time against members of the America East Conference.

Minnesota travels to play Michigan on Jan. 4 as Big Ten Conference play resumes. Maine opens conference play at Vermont on Jan. 6.