Defensive Lineman Marco Jones Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game
Alpine Skiing: 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
Lindsey Vonn plans to retire at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics if she makes the team
America's Golf Cup 2014 - PGA Tour Latinoamerica - Round One
Manuel Merizalde, 45, among three tied for the lead in Latin America Amateur

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops
nbc_golf_wagner16_250116.jpg
Wagner demonstrates bunker at the Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game
Alpine Skiing: 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
Lindsey Vonn plans to retire at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics if she makes the team
America's Golf Cup 2014 - PGA Tour Latinoamerica - Round One
Manuel Merizalde, 45, among three tied for the lead in Latin America Amateur

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops
nbc_golf_wagner16_250116.jpg
Wagner demonstrates bunker at the Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Defensive Lineman Marco Jones Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner

Published January 15, 2025 12:36 PM
Marco Jones.jpg

Defensive lineman Marco Jones (Danville, CA/ San Ramon Valley H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country. Defensive lineman Marco Jones (Danville, CA/ San Ramon Valley H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Jones is a four-star prospect and has signed with Texas A&M.

Past winners include Derrick Brown, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).