Defensive Lineman Marco Jones Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country. Defensive lineman Marco Jones (Danville, CA/ San Ramon Valley H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Jones is a four-star prospect and has signed with Texas A&M.

Past winners include Derrick Brown, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

About the All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists.