Finalists Named for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

The Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Amare Adams

DL

South Florence High School

Florence

SC

Will Hawthorne

LB

Gilbert High School

Gilbert

IA

Alvin Henderson

RB

Elba High School

Elba

AL

Antwann Hill Jr.

QB

Houston County High School

Warner Robins

GA

Noah Mikhail

LB

Bonita High School

La Verne

CA

KaMario Taylor

QB

Noxubee County High School

Macon

MS



About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).