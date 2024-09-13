Central Michigan vs. Illinois Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday

After a thrilling win against the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, the Fighting Illini (2-0) welcome the Chippewas of Central Michigan (1-1) to Champaign for a Saturday afternoon tilt. A win by the Fighting Illini would mark the 1st time since 2011 they start a season 3-0.

Luke Altmyer completed 16 of 25 passes for 192 yards against Kansas but the defense was the story as they forced 3 turnovers vs. the Jayhawks. The win by the Illini marked their first vs. a ranked non-Big Ten opponent for the since September 17, 2011, vs. then #22 Arizona State.

Meanwhile the Chippewas have waxed Central Connecticut 66-10 but been smacked by Florida International 52-16. Turnovers have been an issue for Central Michigan as the Chippewas have thrown 5 picks and lost 1 fumble.

Game Details and How to watch Central Michigan vs. Illinois Saturday afternoon

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 12 PM EST

· Site: Memorial Stadium

· City: Champaign, IL

· TV/Streaming: Peacock

Latest Game odds for Central Michigan vs. Illinois

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Central Michigan (+900), Illinois (-1600)

o Spread: Fighting Illini -20.5

o Over/Under: 49.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is expecting the Illini to cover the spread against Central Michigan Saturday:

“I’m going to go ahead and lay the 20 points with Illinois to cover against Central Michigan. Now this is a really big number, but Central Michigan was just torched in their last game against FIU, losing 52-16 while Illinois got the surprise victory – a surprise to us all - over Kansas last week. I think that’s a train worth backing here at home.”

Quarterback matchup for Central Michigan vs. Illinois

o Chippewas: QB Joe Labas has thrown for 493 yards with 5 TDs but also 5 INTs through the Chippewas’ 1st 2 games.

o Fighting Illini: Luke Altmyer has thrown for 405 yards and 4 TDs through the season’s 1st 2 games for Illinois. His most impressive stat however may be the fact he has yet to throw an interception.

Chippewas vs. Fighting Illini player news & recent stats

Last weekend’s sellout of the Memorial Coliseum was the Illini’s 1 st since 2016.

since 2016. The Illini are +7 in the turnover department

The Chippewas are -5 in the turnover department

Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin caught 9 passes for 99 yards last week

Illinois WR Pat Bryant caught 3 balls for 70 yards

Central Michigan leads the MAC in fewest passing yards allowed (107.5yds/gm)

