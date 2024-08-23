College Football: Top 25, Win Totals, Playoff Odds, Players to Watch, and Key Early Season Games

This weekend marks the start of the 2024 college football season. In the time since Michigan capped off a perfect season with a national championship, a few schools have shifted conferences and plenty of institutions of higher learning have added payroll to their books in the form of new coaches, big-name transfers, and highly touted freshmen.

Nobody has added bigger names than Ohio State. It is championship or bust for Head Coach Ryan Day! However, allow me to introduce the Buckeyes to the New Boss...same as the Old Boss. The Georgia Bulldogs still reign atop many a preseason poll and for good reason. Kirby Smart’s squad is again loaded.

It would shock no one if Georgia and Ohio State meet in Atlanta and play for the national title on January 20, 2025.

There are of course other competitors for the crown though including familiar contenders including Oregon and Alabama. There are new faces though like Ole Miss looking to crash the party. With the playoff expanding to 12 teams, the battle for a postseason berth will last deep into the season.

Lets dive into the poll as constructed by the NBC Sports Bet team of college football experts including Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports), Eric Froton (@CFFroton), and Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas).

1 - Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Projected Win Total: 10.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -600

Names to Know: QB Carson Beck, S Malaki Starks

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 @ Alabama

First Game: 8/31 vs. Clemson | Spread: Bulldogs -14 | Total: 49.5

2 - Ohio State Buckeyes 2024 Projected Win Total: 10.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -750

Names to Know: QB Will Howard, RB TreVeyon Henderson

Early Season Measuring Stick: 10/12 @ Oregon

First Game: 8/31 vs. Akron | Spread: Buckeyes -50.5 | Total: 58.5

3 - Oregon Ducks 2024 Projected Win Total: 10.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -350

Names to Know: QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Jordan James

Early Season Measuring Stick: 10/12 vs. Ohio State

First Game: 8/31 vs. Idaho | No Line

4 - Texas Longhorns 2024 Projected Win Total: 10 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -225

Names to Know: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jaydon Blue

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/7 @ Michigan

First Game: 8/31 vs. Colorado St. | Spread: Longhorns -32.5 | Total: 59.5

Dalzell: I ranked LSU ahead of Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, and Penn State. Some might call me crazy. However, I’d say it’s perfect. Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense will be a Top 5 unit and my favorite pick to represent the SEC in the College Football Playoff.

Froton: I actually ranked Ole Miss #5 in my initial rankings. The Rebels have a very favorable first half of the schedule that should have the Rebels undefeated heading into a pivotal October 12th tilt against @LSU. HC Lane Kiffin has addressed issues with the offensive and defensive lines with his trademark flurry of portal additions, with Mississippi being my pick to have a TCU/Washington rise into the elite of CFB.

Thomas: There’s a difference between expectation and execution. Ohio State brought in a ton of talent, but they must execute. Georgia executes year in and year out. With Nick Saban gone, they are the team to beat for the foreseeable future.

6 - Ole Miss Rebels 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -130

Names to Know: QB Jaxson Dart, WR Juice Wells

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 vs. Kentucky

First Game: 8/31 vs. Furman | No Line

7 - Penn State Nittany Lions 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -150

Names to Know: QB Drew Allar, LB Dominic DeLuca

Early Season Measuring Stick: 8/31 @ West Virginia

First Game: 8/31 @ West Virginia | Spread: Nittany Lions -8.5 | Total: 51.5

8 - LSU Tigers 2024 Projected Win Total: 9 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +125

Names to Know: QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR CJ Daniels

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/1 vs. USC

First Game: 9/1 @ USC | Spread: Tigers -4.5 | Total: 63.5

9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -175

Names to Know: QB Riley Leonard, LB Jack Kiser

Early Season Measuring Stick: 8/31 2 Texas A&M

First Game: 8/31 vs. Notre Dame | Spread: Aggies -3 | Total: 46.5

10 - Florida State Seminoles 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +150

Names to Know: QB DJ Uiagalelei, EDGE Patrick Payton

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 @ SMU

First Game: 8/24 vs. Georgia Tech | Spread: Seminoles -10.5 | Total: 55.5

11 - Missouri Tigers 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +180

Names to Know: QB Brady Cook, CB Dreyden Norwood

Early Season Measuring Stick: 10/5 @ Texas A&M

First Game: 8/29 vs. Murray State | No Line

12 - Michigan Wolverines 2024 Projected Win Total: 9 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +140

Names to Know: QB Alex Orji, RB Donovan Edwards

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. USC

First Game: 8/31 vs. Fresno State | Spread: Wolverines -21.5 | Total: 45.5

13 - Tennessee Volunteers 2024 Projected Win Total: 9 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +180

Names to Know: QB Nico Iamaleava, WR Squirrel White

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 @ Oklahoma

First Game: 9/7 @ NC State | Spread: Volunteers -5.5 | Total: NA

14 - Clemson Tigers 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +190

Names to Know: QB Cade Klubnik, DT Peter Woods

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. NC State

First Game: 8/31 @ Georgia | Spread: Bulldogs -14 | Total: 49.5

15 - Utah Utes 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +200

Names to Know: QB Cam Rising, WR Damien Alford

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 vs. Arizona

First Game: 8/29 vs. Southern Utah | No Line

Dalzell: This bunch will be competing for the College Football Playoff all season and squads like Tennessee, Missouri, Utah, Clemson, and Notre Dame have boom or bust written all over them.

Froton: I’m very curious to see what the new Kalen DeBouer-led Alabama offense looks like, as the Tide could be a 40 PPG offensive machine if things break right. Notre Dame has a lot going for them, but I need to see how the offensive line comes together in the wake of losing NFL starting caliber players RT Blake Fisher and LT Joe Alt.

Thomas: Ole Miss is a borderline Top 5 team. Size, strength, and speed. They should be able to compete in the trenches this season. Lane Kiffin is building a program! After losing a ton of talent and production, Florida State and Michigan will have to prove it on the field before moving up in my rankings.

16 - Miami Hurricanes 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +200

Names to Know: QB Cam Ward, DT CJ Clark

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/14 vs. Louisville

First Game: 8/31 @ Florida | Spread: Hurricanes -2.5 | Total: 54.5

17 - Kansas State Wildcats 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +275

Names to Know: QB Avery Johnson, RB DJ Giddens

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/13 vs. Arizona

First Game: 8/31 vs. Tennessee-Martin | No Line

18 - Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Projected Win Total: 7.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +500

Names to Know: QB Jackson Arnold, DT Damonic Williams

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. Tennessee

First Game: 8/30 vs. Temple | Spread: Sooners -42.5 | Total: 59.5

19 - NC State Wolfpack 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +500

Names to Know: QB Grayson McCall, LB Sean Brown

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 @ Clemson

First Game: 9/7 vs. Tennessee | Spread: Volunteers -5.5 | Total: NA

20 - Texas A&M Aggies 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +240

Names to Know: QB Conner Weigman, CB Tyreek Chappell

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/14 @ Florida

First Game: 8/31 vs. Notre Dame | Spread: Aggies -3 | Total: 46.5

21 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +700

Names to Know: RB Ollie Gordon II, QB Alan Bowman

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. Utah

First Game: 8/31 vs. South Dakota State | No Line

22 - Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +600

Names to Know: QB Cade McNamara, LB Jay Higgins

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/7 vs. Iowa State

First Game: 9/7 vs. Iowa State | Spread: Hawkeyes -2.5 | Total: NA

23 - Kansas Jayhawks 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +700

Names to Know: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 @ West Virginia

First Game: 8/29 vs. Lindenwood | No Line

24 - Arizona Wildcats 2024 Projected Win Total: 7.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +700

Names to Know: QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/13 @ Kansas State

First Game: 8/31 vs. New Mexico | Spread: Wildcats -31.5 | Total: 54.5

25 - Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +800

Names to Know: QB Kyron Drones, CB Dorian Strong

Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/27 @ Miami

First Game: 8/31 @ Vanderbilt | Spread: Hokies -13.5 | Total: 50.5

Others Receiving Votes: USC, SMU, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Louisville

Dalzell: The Iowa Hawkeyes and NC State Wolfpack are two sleepers outside the top 15 that could make a run at the College Football Playoff. NC State brings in QB Grayson McCall and Iowa has Cade McNamara under center and with superb defenses, both could win 10-plus games.

Froton: I was surprised to see Virginia Tech left off the AP Top 25, as the Hokies return 21 players who started last year and enter Year 3 of HC Brent Pry’s tenure while playing the 65th-ranked schedule in the country. Kansas could very well be 7-0 heading into their 10/26 contest against rivals @Kansas State in what should be a very consequential showdown for the two CFP Playoff hopefuls.

Thomas: Virginia Tech returns the most production in college football. They are a Darkhorse to win the ACC. For me, that deserves a spot in the Top 25. Miami slotted in at 16th. It’s possibly too high but could be too low after a few weeks. The pressure is on, but they brought in the talent to handle that pressure.

Enjoy Week 0 and the start of another college football season.

