MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Eli Tomac jumps w back to camera.jpg
Eli Tomac renews with Yamaha Star Racing for one final SMX year in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW Championship - Round One
Keegan Bradley last man in, first on the leaderboard at BMW Championship

nbc_golf_sales_cdw_bmwrd1_240822.jpg
Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_scottiexanderV2_240822.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_bmwrd1_240822.jpg
Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_scottiexanderV2_240822.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football: Top 25, Win Totals, Playoff Odds, Players to Watch, and Key Early Season Games

  
Published August 22, 2024 11:11 PM

This weekend marks the start of the 2024 college football season. In the time since Michigan capped off a perfect season with a national championship, a few schools have shifted conferences and plenty of institutions of higher learning have added payroll to their books in the form of new coaches, big-name transfers, and highly touted freshmen.

Nobody has added bigger names than Ohio State. It is championship or bust for Head Coach Ryan Day! However, allow me to introduce the Buckeyes to the New Boss...same as the Old Boss. The Georgia Bulldogs still reign atop many a preseason poll and for good reason. Kirby Smart’s squad is again loaded.

It would shock no one if Georgia and Ohio State meet in Atlanta and play for the national title on January 20, 2025.

There are of course other competitors for the crown though including familiar contenders including Oregon and Alabama. There are new faces though like Ole Miss looking to crash the party. With the playoff expanding to 12 teams, the battle for a postseason berth will last deep into the season.

Lets dive into the poll as constructed by the NBC Sports Bet team of college football experts including Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports), Eric Froton (@CFFroton), and Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas).

*odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Georgia.png
1 - Georgia Bulldogs
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 10.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -600
  • Names to Know: QB Carson Beck, S Malaki Starks
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 @ Alabama
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Clemson | Spread: Bulldogs -14 | Total: 49.5
Ohio State Buckeyes Primary Logo
2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 10.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -750
  • Names to Know: QB Will Howard, RB TreVeyon Henderson
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 10/12 @ Oregon
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Akron | Spread: Buckeyes -50.5 | Total: 58.5
Oregon.png
3 - Oregon Ducks
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 10.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -350
  • Names to Know: QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Jordan James
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 10/12 vs. Ohio State
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Idaho | No Line
TEXAS.png
4 - Texas Longhorns
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 10 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -225
  • Names to Know: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jaydon Blue
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/7 @ Michigan
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Colorado St. | Spread: Longhorns -32.5 | Total: 59.5

Dalzell: I ranked LSU ahead of Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, and Penn State. Some might call me crazy. However, I’d say it’s perfect. Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense will be a Top 5 unit and my favorite pick to represent the SEC in the College Football Playoff.

Froton: I actually ranked Ole Miss #5 in my initial rankings. The Rebels have a very favorable first half of the schedule that should have the Rebels undefeated heading into a pivotal October 12th tilt against @LSU. HC Lane Kiffin has addressed issues with the offensive and defensive lines with his trademark flurry of portal additions, with Mississippi being my pick to have a TCU/Washington rise into the elite of CFB.

Thomas: There’s a difference between expectation and execution. Ohio State brought in a ton of talent, but they must execute. Georgia executes year in and year out. With Nick Saban gone, they are the team to beat for the foreseeable future.

University of Mississippi.png
6 - Ole Miss Rebels
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -130
  • Names to Know: QB Jaxson Dart, WR Juice Wells
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 vs. Kentucky
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Furman | No Line
Penn State.png
7 - Penn State Nittany Lions
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -150
  • Names to Know: QB Drew Allar, LB Dominic DeLuca
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 8/31 @ West Virginia
  • First Game: 8/31 @ West Virginia | Spread: Nittany Lions -8.5 | Total: 51.5
LSU.png
8 - LSU Tigers
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +125
  • Names to Know: QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR CJ Daniels
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/1 vs. USC
  • First Game: 9/1 @ USC | Spread: Tigers -4.5 | Total: 63.5
Notre Dame.png
9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: -175
  • Names to Know: QB Riley Leonard, LB Jack Kiser
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 8/31 2 Texas A&M
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Notre Dame | Spread: Aggies -3 | Total: 46.5
Florida State.png
10 - Florida State Seminoles
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +150
  • Names to Know: QB DJ Uiagalelei, EDGE Patrick Payton
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 @ SMU
  • First Game: 8/24 vs. Georgia Tech | Spread: Seminoles -10.5 | Total: 55.5
Missouri.png
11 - Missouri Tigers
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +180
  • Names to Know: QB Brady Cook, CB Dreyden Norwood
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 10/5 @ Texas A&M
  • First Game: 8/29 vs. Murray State | No Line
Michigan Wolverines Primary Logo
12 - Michigan Wolverines
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +140
  • Names to Know: QB Alex Orji, RB Donovan Edwards
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. USC
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Fresno State | Spread: Wolverines -21.5 | Total: 45.5
tennessee-volunteers.jpg
13 - Tennessee Volunteers
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +180
  • Names to Know: QB Nico Iamaleava, WR Squirrel White
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 @ Oklahoma
  • First Game: 9/7 @ NC State | Spread: Volunteers -5.5 | Total: NA
Clemson.png
14 - Clemson Tigers
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +190
  • Names to Know: QB Cade Klubnik, DT Peter Woods
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. NC State
  • First Game: 8/31 @ Georgia | Spread: Bulldogs -14 | Total: 49.5
Utah.png
15 - Utah Utes
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +200
  • Names to Know: QB Cam Rising, WR Damien Alford
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/28 vs. Arizona
  • First Game: 8/29 vs. Southern Utah | No Line

Dalzell: This bunch will be competing for the College Football Playoff all season and squads like Tennessee, Missouri, Utah, Clemson, and Notre Dame have boom or bust written all over them.

Froton: I’m very curious to see what the new Kalen DeBouer-led Alabama offense looks like, as the Tide could be a 40 PPG offensive machine if things break right. Notre Dame has a lot going for them, but I need to see how the offensive line comes together in the wake of losing NFL starting caliber players RT Blake Fisher and LT Joe Alt.

Thomas: Ole Miss is a borderline Top 5 team. Size, strength, and speed. They should be able to compete in the trenches this season. Lane Kiffin is building a program! After losing a ton of talent and production, Florida State and Michigan will have to prove it on the field before moving up in my rankings.

Miami (FL).png
16 - Miami Hurricanes
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +200
  • Names to Know: QB Cam Ward, DT CJ Clark
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/14 vs. Louisville
  • First Game: 8/31 @ Florida | Spread: Hurricanes -2.5 | Total: 54.5
Kansas_State.svg
17 - Kansas State Wildcats
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 9.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +275
  • Names to Know: QB Avery Johnson, RB DJ Giddens
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/13 vs. Arizona
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Tennessee-Martin | No Line
Thumbnail
18 - Oklahoma Sooners
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 7.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +500
  • Names to Know: QB Jackson Arnold, DT Damonic Williams
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. Tennessee
  • First Game: 8/30 vs. Temple | Spread: Sooners -42.5 | Total: 59.5
ACC/NC_State.svg
19 - NC State Wolfpack
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +500
  • Names to Know: QB Grayson McCall, LB Sean Brown
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 @ Clemson
  • First Game: 9/7 vs. Tennessee | Spread: Volunteers -5.5 | Total: NA
Texas A&M University.png
20 - Texas A&M Aggies
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +240
  • Names to Know: QB Conner Weigman, CB Tyreek Chappell
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/14 @ Florida
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. Notre Dame | Spread: Aggies -3 | Total: 46.5
Oklahoma_State.svg
21 - Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +700
  • Names to Know: RB Ollie Gordon II, QB Alan Bowman
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 vs. Utah
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. South Dakota State | No Line
iowa-hawkeyes Transparent -95x61.svg
22 - Iowa Hawkeyes
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +600
  • Names to Know: QB Cade McNamara, LB Jay Higgins
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/7 vs. Iowa State
  • First Game: 9/7 vs. Iowa State | Spread: Hawkeyes -2.5 | Total: NA
spt-110918-kansas-logo
23 - Kansas Jayhawks
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +700
  • Names to Know: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/21 @ West Virginia
  • First Game: 8/29 vs. Lindenwood | No Line
University of Arizona.png
24 - Arizona Wildcats
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 7.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +700
  • Names to Know: QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/13 @ Kansas State
  • First Game: 8/31 vs. New Mexico | Spread: Wildcats -31.5 | Total: 54.5
Virginia Tech.png
25 - Virginia Tech Hokies
  • 2024 Projected Win Total: 8.5 | Odds to Make the Playoff: +800
  • Names to Know: QB Kyron Drones, CB Dorian Strong
  • Early Season Measuring Stick: 9/27 @ Miami
  • First Game: 8/31 @ Vanderbilt | Spread: Hokies -13.5 | Total: 50.5

Others Receiving Votes: USC, SMU, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Louisville

Dalzell: The Iowa Hawkeyes and NC State Wolfpack are two sleepers outside the top 15 that could make a run at the College Football Playoff. NC State brings in QB Grayson McCall and Iowa has Cade McNamara under center and with superb defenses, both could win 10-plus games.

Froton: I was surprised to see Virginia Tech left off the AP Top 25, as the Hokies return 21 players who started last year and enter Year 3 of HC Brent Pry’s tenure while playing the 65th-ranked schedule in the country. Kansas could very well be 7-0 heading into their 10/26 contest against rivals @Kansas State in what should be a very consequential showdown for the two CFP Playoff hopefuls.

Thomas: Virginia Tech returns the most production in college football. They are a Darkhorse to win the ACC. For me, that deserves a spot in the Top 25. Miami slotted in at 16th. It’s possibly too high but could be too low after a few weeks. The pressure is on, but they brought in the talent to handle that pressure.

Enjoy Week 0 and the start of another college football season.

College Football