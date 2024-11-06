First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon leads nation, Notre Dame rounds out top 10

A historic College Football Playoff season is upon us.

This is the first season of the 12-team playoff after 10 years of the four-team playoff, marking a significant expansion that will see first round games played on college campuses — a first in the CFP era.

The selection committee’s first top 25 ranking is a baseline indicator of where things stand now while keeping in mind that there are five more re-rankings, concluding with Selection Day on Sunday, December 8.

Without further ado, here’s the committee’s initial top 25 rankings.

2024 College Football Playoff Top 25 (Nov. 5)

1. Oregon (9-0)

2. Ohio State (7-1)

3. Georgia (7-1)

4. Miami (9-0)

5. Texas (7-1)

6. Penn State (7-1)

7. Tennessee (7-1)

8. Indiana (9-0)

9. BYU (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Alabama (6-2)

12. Boise State (7-1)

13. SMU (8-1)

14. Texas A&M (7-2)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Ole Miss (7-2)

17. Iowa State (7-1)

18. Pittsburgh (7-1)

19. Kansas State (7-2)

20. Colorado (6-2)

21. Washington St. (7-1)

22. Louisville (6-3)

23. Clemson (6-2)

24. Missouri (6-2)

25. Army (8-0)