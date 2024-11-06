First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon leads nation, Notre Dame rounds out top 10
A historic College Football Playoff season is upon us.
This is the first season of the 12-team playoff after 10 years of the four-team playoff, marking a significant expansion that will see first round games played on college campuses — a first in the CFP era.
The selection committee’s first top 25 ranking is a baseline indicator of where things stand now while keeping in mind that there are five more re-rankings, concluding with Selection Day on Sunday, December 8.
Without further ado, here’s the committee’s initial top 25 rankings.
2024 College Football Playoff Top 25 (Nov. 5)
1. Oregon (9-0)
2. Ohio State (7-1)
3. Georgia (7-1)
4. Miami (9-0)
5. Texas (7-1)
6. Penn State (7-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Indiana (9-0)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Alabama (6-2)
12. Boise State (7-1)
13. SMU (8-1)
14. Texas A&M (7-2)
15. LSU (6-2)
16. Ole Miss (7-2)
17. Iowa State (7-1)
18. Pittsburgh (7-1)
19. Kansas State (7-2)
20. Colorado (6-2)
21. Washington St. (7-1)
22. Louisville (6-3)
23. Clemson (6-2)
24. Missouri (6-2)
25. Army (8-0)