Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 30

Florida Atlantic visits East Lansing to take on Michigan State Friday. It is a game featuring 2 teams in the midst of rebuilds.

It was rough sailing for each in 2023. Tom Herman’s 1st season at Florida Atlantic was a struggle. A 4-game losing streak at the end of the season saw the Owls close the season at 4-8 overall. Formerly of Oregon State, Jonathan Smith begins his tenure at Michigan State following the Mel Tucker era in East Lansing. Sparty labored throughout the 2023 campaign losing 8 of their last 10 to finish 4-8 overall.

Both schools have made major personnel moves led by changes under center for each. Cam Fancher will be QB1 for the Owls while Aidan Chiles will be running the show for the Spartans. Chiles was the backup QB with Oregon State last season. He threw for 309 yards, rushed for 79, and accounted for 7 TDs in limited action last season for the Beavers. Fancher was a spot start for Marshall the last few seasons. He threw for 3,766 yards and rushed for 757 yards. He was responsible for 22 TDs but also threw 17 INTs.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Owls vs. Spartans live Friday

● Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

● Time: 7PM EST

● Site: Spartan Stadium

● City: East Lansing, MI

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State

● Money Line : FAU (+425), Michigan State (-600)

● Spread : Spartans -14

● Total : 45.5

*Odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the Spartans to begin the Jonathan Smith era with a Big Win

“I played Michigan State at -11. It’s now -14. I trust Adian Chiles to carve up this FAU team. FAU is one of my fade teams this season, with the turnover machine Cam Fancher under center for the Owls.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent betting stats for Week 1 per John Ewing of BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

1. Colorado-North Dakota State

2. Notre Dame-Texas A&M

3. Clemson-Georgia

Most bet teams (tickets)

1. Colorado -9.5

2. Georgia -13.5

3. Notre Dame +3

Most bet teams (handle)

1. Colorado -9.5

2. Georgia -13.5

3. Notre Dame +3

Names to Know for Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State

○ Owls: QB Cam Fancher – transfer from Marshall was in and out of the lineup for the Thundering Herd going 11-6 and threw for 3766 yards including 21 TDs but also 17 picks in his 2 years with the Herd. WR LaJohntay Wester - 108 receptions last season for 1,168 yards and 8 TDs for FAU.

○ Spartans: QB Aidan Chiles – did not see much game action while with Coach Smith at Oregon State but was efficient and did not turn the ball over. RB Nathan Carter – gained 798 yards and scored 4 TDs for the Spartans

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Owls vs. Spartans on August 30, 2024

● Michigan State averaged a paltry 15.9pts/game last season (ranked 131st in NCAAF) while yielding an average of 28.3pts/game.

● Florida Atlantic scored 23.8pts/game but gave up 25.5pts/game.

● Spartans have 61 new players on their roster

● Owls grabbed 21 new faces via the transfer portal

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our College Football Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Owls vs. Spartans game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Spartans laying the 14 points.

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 45.5 points

Want even more college football best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert College Football Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



