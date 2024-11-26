Houston fires offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay with team struggling to score

HOUSTON — Houston offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay has been fired with the Cougars last in the nation in scoring and near the bottom in total offense, coach Willie Fritz announced.

Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Shawn Bell will take over play-calling on an interim basis.

“We are grateful to Kevin for his dedication and contributions to our football program this season,” Fritz said. “As we continue to assess every aspect of our program, it is clear we have not met our offensive standards.”

The Cougars has averaged 12.3 points against Big 12 opponents and 13.6 overall. They have averaged 282.9 total yards in conference games and 291.5 overall. They are among seven Bowl Subdivision teams averaging fewer than 300 yards per game.

Houston changed quarterbacks at midseason, with Zeon Chriss taking over for Donovan Smith. The two have combined for just eight touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

Houston (4-7, 3-5 Big 12) ends its season at No. 19 BYU.