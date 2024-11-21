How to watch Illinois vs Rutgers college football on Peacock: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday at noon in a college football showdown airing exclusively on Peacock. Saturday is also Senior Day for Rutgers. See below for everything you need to know about the Illinois vs Rutgers game, including additional live stream information.

There’s plenty of college football action taking place on NBC and Peacock this weekend. At 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head-to-head with the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. Then, at 10:30 PM, the USC Trojans face their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins, at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Illinois:

In their fourth year under head coach Bret Bielema, the Fighting Illini (7-3) have clinched their second winning season in over a decade. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Illinois, which has already secured bowl eligibility, could have its first season with more than 10 wins since 2001.

Junior QB Luke Altmyer has been consistently effective for the Fighting Illini this season. He ranks 11th among Big Ten quarterbacks with 212.4 passing yards per game, while his 18-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio leads the conference among quarterbacks with at least 10 touchdown passes. These numbers represent a major improvement from last season when he recorded 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 9 games he played.

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights (6-4) have clinched bowl eligibility for the second straight season and are just one win away from their first winning record in the regular season since 2014. However, Saturday’s match up will be their first game against a ranked opponent this season.

Redshirt senior RB Kyle Monangai has continued to be a standout for the Scarlet Knights this season. The New Jersey native became the first Rutgers RB to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons since Ray Rice (2005-2007). With 2,970 career rushing yards, Monangai is just 30 yards shy of becoming the third player in program history to reach 3,000. He has accomplished all of this without a single fumble throughout his entire Rutgers career.

How to watch Illinois vs Rutgers:

When: Saturday, November 23

Saturday, November 23 Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

