How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, a national championship rematch is happening in the following regular season. It all happens this Saturday, October 5 as the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, the defending national champions, take on the Washington Huskies. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Michigan vs Washington Huskies game, including additional live stream information.

RELATED: Week 6 Heisman Watch - Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders both in the race

Michigan:

The Michigan Wolverines (4-1) are a completely different team since taking the national title in January. The Wolverines added 38 newcomers to their roster, 28 of which are freshmen, and returned just 5 starters from last season.

Sherrone Moore took over as head coach after Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for a head coaching opportunity with the LA Chargers. Moore has spent the last six seasons as a member of Harbaugh’s staff. He was the offensive coordinator last season. Before that, he spent three years as the tight ends coach (2018-2020) and three years as the offensive line coach (2021-2023).

The Wolverines have faced challenges adjusting to recent turnover, with ineffective passing and a defense that struggles with stamina. The team has allowed an average of 3 points in the first half and 19 points in the second half. Despite these issues, the Wolverines have found ways to win games.

Saturday’s Michigan vs Washington Huskies game will be the Wolverines’ first regular-season game on the West Coast since 2003 and first trip to Washington since 2001.

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s Week 6 College Football Playoff projection - Bama’s back!

Washington Huskies:

The Washington Huskies (3-2) are also experiencing a reboot this season. Jedd Fisch, who spent the last 3 seasons as the Arizona Wildcats head coach, took over for Washington after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama.

Only two starters returned from the 2023 season, while 50 newcomers joined the roster, including 34 transfers.

Fifth-year senior Will Rogers replaces Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr., who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, at QB. Rogers, who spent four years at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington in December, has completed 110 of 147 passes for 1,354 yards entering Week 6. He is one of only two FBS quarterbacks this season with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

How to watch Michigan vs Washington:

When: Saturday, October 5

Saturday, October 5 Where: Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA

Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



‘Super thin’ Margins between Michigan and Washington:

'Super thin' margins between Michigan & Washington Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry see defense as the key for both sides in a too-close-to-call national championship rematch between Michigan and Washington in Week 6.

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?