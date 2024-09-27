How to watch Nebraska vs. Purdue Week 5 College Football: Live stream, kickoff time for Peacock Exclusive

Week 5 of the college football season is already here, with NBC Sports and Peacock airing four games on a busy Big Ten Saturday.

To start the action, Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The noon kickoff is battle of two second-year head coaches whose programs are on different trajectories. Rhule and the Huskers have jumped out to a fast 3-1 start, while Ryan Walters’ Purdue squad is looking to snap a two-game skid — with the losses coming by a combined 76 points.

But the previously-ranked Cornhuskers are 0-1 in the Big Ten and looking for redemption after a Week 4 loss to then-No. 24 Illinois. It’s a matchup of two teams with tons to gain, as Nebraska looks to continue its strong start while Purdue hopes to reach .500 in front of a home crowd. Here’s information on how to watch and what you need to know about the Big Ten clash, which will be streamed exclusively Peacock:

Who is Dylan Raiola, the freshman quarterback for Nebraska?

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has made headlines for his play on the field, but also his appearance off it.

The five star true freshman’s eight passing touchdowns and 967 yards through the air rank top five in the Big Ten, and he enters Week 5 coming off a career-high game despite the loss. Raiola went 24-for-35 with 297 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and an interception in a 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois at home.

Raiola’s likeness to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has caught the attention of fans across the country, with the NFL star calling the 19-year-old his “lil cuzzo” on social media. In addition to dressing similarly to Mahomes, Raiola also wears number 15 and has a similar haircut to the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Raiola also comes from a family of athletes with Nebraska ties. His father Dominic played football for the Huskers from 1997-200, his uncle Donovan is Nebraska’s current offensive line coach and his brother Dayton committed to Nebraska as part of the team’s 2026 recruiting class.

Nebraska vs. Purdue football head-to-head record

Nebraska and Purdue have a head-to-head record of 6-6 dating back to 1958. The Cornhuskers won the most recent matchup in 2023, when they beat the Boilermakers 31-14 at Memorial Stadium.

How to watch Nebraska vs Purdue:

When: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

