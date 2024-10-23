How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

It’s Penn State vs Wisconsin this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage of Saturday’s matchup kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about the Penn State vs Wisconsin game, including additional live stream information.

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 CFP projection

Penn State:

The No. 3 Nittany Lions are 6-0 for the second straight season, they are the only team in the FBS to achieve that feat in each of the last two years but despite their success—which includes 74 wins in the last 7 seasons—Penn State has never made a College Football Playoff appearance. Head coach James Franklin looks to change that in his 11th season at the helm.

If Penn State wins out the conference they are likely to make the Big Ten Championship Game, however, with the new 12-team playoff format, they could earn a spot even without winning the conference.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a bye but pulled off a come-from-behind 33-30 win against USC 2 weeks prior. Junior QB Drew Allar finished with a career-high 391 passing yards, while senior TE Tyler Warren had 17 receptions—tying the single-game FBS record for a tight end—along with 224 yards, and a touchdown. Warren has demonstrated his versatility all season, he is the only player in the conference this season with a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown.

RELATED: 10 Takeaways from Week 8 - Georgia’s statement win and Indiana’s growing CFP chances

Wisconsin:

The Badgers enter Saturday’s match up on a three-game win streak, having outscored their last three opponents—Northwestern, Rutgers, and Purdue, all Big Ten schools—117-16. A win against No. 3 Penn State puts them one step closer to the Big Ten Championship game.

Wisconsin is in its second season under head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, known for his Air Raid offense. However, the Badgers’ run game remains one of the team’s strengths. Senior RB Tawee Walker, who transferred to Wisconsin from Oklahoma last December, has been a key player for the Badgers with 565 rush yards and 9 touchdowns this season. Walker is on pace to reach 1,000 yards this season.

How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, October 26

Saturday, October 26 Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Eligible students can get Peacock for just $1.99/mo for 12 months and stream Big Ten Games, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, plus hit movies, exclusive Originals, and so much more. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started