Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

Iowa hosts their biggest instate rival Saturday afternoon when Iowa State blows into Kinnick Stadium. This has become a dogfight nearly every season with Iowa winning at Iowa State last year by the score of 20-13 and Iowa State winning 10-7 in a rock fight in Iowa in 2022.

Iowa State is 1-0 this season with a 21-3 victory over North Dakota. The Cyclones lost to Memphis in the Autozone Liberty Bowl (36-26) to end last season. They were 7-6 in 2023.

Iowa is 1-0 this season after a 40-0 shutout at home against Illinois State. Iowa finished last season with a 35-0 loss in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to the Tennessee Vols. The Hawkeyes were 10-4 in 2023.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts. Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game details & how to watch Cyclones vs. Hawkeyes Saturday

· Date: Saturday, September 7th, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Kinnick Stadium

· City: Iowa City, Iowa

· TV/Streaming: CBS

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game Odds for Iowa vs. Iowa State

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

· Moneyline: Iowa -165, Iowa State +140

· Spread: Iowa -3.5 (+100)

· Total :35.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game opened at Iowa -2.5 (-115) with the Total set at 38.5 points. The total has dropped to 35.0 more than likely because bettors are aware that this rivalry game has totaled 37 or fewer points in four of the last five meetings. The loser of this matchup has failed to exceed 17 points in eight of the past nine meetings. I expect this to close between 33.5 or 34.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes:

“There are a lot of positive vibes surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes this season and this is the most experienced and deep team in the past five seasons. Iowa has a new quarterback (Cade McNamara) and offensive coordinator (Tim Lester), which should give them an extra (I admit, small) boost on the field. For Iowa State, the Cyclones didn’t show much offensively in the 21-3 victory over North Dakota, which is concerning. The loser in this series has failed to exceed 17 points in eight of the last nine meetings and this being a road contest for Iowa State is challenging. The Cyclones have lost seven of the last eight meetings versus the Hawkeyes although they did win the last time this game was played at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa will want some revenge for that, and the home field will actually be an advantage here. Give me Iowa on the ML and Iowa State Team Total UNDER 16.5 is another angle I like a lot. When playing at home, Iowa has kept 15 of the last 17 opponents to 16 or fewer points dating back to 2022 with Michigan (2023) and Nebraska (2022) as the only teams to go OVER.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM

Big Ten Championship

· Ohio State +550 to +140

· Oregon +225 to +225

· Michigan +170 to +750

· Penn State +600 to +450

· USC +2200 to +1000

· Iowa +3000 to +4000

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Names to Know for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Iowa: Cade McNamara (52.6 QBR) threw three touchdowns versus Illinois State, which was one short of his career-high set back in 2020. McNamara is in his final season of college football and has amassed 3,937 passing yards, 28 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in five combined seasons with Michigan and Iowa.

Iowa State: Rocco Becht (64.6 QBR) went 20-of-26 (76.9%) for 267 passing yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota in Week 1. Last season, Becht tossed 2,674 passing yards for 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions and was rarely sacked (11 times).

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Cyclones and Hawkeyes

· Iowa continued its impressive defensive streak allowing 17 or fewer points in 15 of the past 17 home games with a shutout of Illinois State.

· Hawkeyes’ running back Kaleb Johnson recorded his fourth 100-yard game of his career with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Illinois State.

· Five different players recorded a rushing attempt for Iowa State in Week 1, but as a team, the Cyclones averaged 3.9 yards per rush on 22 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown.

· Jaylin Noel emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver for Iowa State in Week 1 after eight receptions, 135 yards, and one touchdown. Noel accounted for 50% of the teams’ receiving yards and nearly half of the receptions.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

