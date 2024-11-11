 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 basketball poll, Gonzaga, Auburn crack top 5, St. John’s returns
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25; Stanford and Oregon crack rankings
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz struggles with stomach issue in loss to Casper Ruud in ATP Finals opening match

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_golf_rorytalk_241111.jpg
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
pga_tour.jpg
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin’s staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

  
Published November 11, 2024 02:16 PM
Jack Del Rio

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 1: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Commanders walks onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio was arrested by Madison police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and will step down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff, coach Luke Fickell announced.

Del Rio, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, had joined Wisconsin’s staff in August as a senior adviser to Fickell.

Madison police said Del Rio was arrested for a first-offense OWI after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Police said Del Rio was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment when they arrived at 12:35 a.m.

Del Rio came to Wisconsin after spending the last four years as the Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator. He was fired 12 games into the 2023 season.

Del Rio has a 93-94 record in a 12-year NFL head coaching career that included stints with the Jaguars (2003-11) and Raiders (2015-17). He played linebacker in the NFL from 1985-95 after a stellar college career at Southern California.