Louisville at Notre Dame predictions: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats, and trends for September 28

Louisville (3-0) travels to South Bend, IN, hoping to spoil Notre Dame’s (3-1) playoff chances. With a home loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame needs to all but win out to have an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs this season.

The Fighting Irish know how dangerous the Cardinals are, having lost to them last season. Two new offensive faces lead this year’s Cardinals team. Tyler Shough and Ja’Corey Brooks have helped propel this team to a 3-0 record.

After beating the Fighting Irish last season and earning a trip to the ACC Championship game, Louisville should enter South Bend with a ton of confidence this weekend. It could be another big year for Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals.

Eric Froton, Vaughn Dalzell, and I broke down this game in detail on this week’s episode of Bet the EDGE: The College Football Edition.

Game details & how to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame Saturday Night

● Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

● Time: 3:30 PM EST

● Site: Notre Dame Stadium

● City: South Bend, IN

● TV/Streaming: Peacock



Game odds for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

● Moneyline : Louisville +200, Notre Dame -240

● Spread : Notre Dame -6.5

● Total : 46.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Riley Leonard over 46.5 rushing yards:

“Riley Leonard has back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards. Why would we not go to him for another big game with his legs? I mean, he’s had four straight games with at least 11 rushing attempts.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Texas +550 to +500

· Alabama +900 to +800

· Tennessee +1600 to +1200

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 16.0%

· Texas 11.3%

· Georgia 11.3%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 17.9%

· Georgia 16.1%

· Miami 10.7%

Biggest Liabilities

· Tennessee

· Ohio State

· Miami

Names to Know for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

○ Cardinals: WR Ja’Corey Brooks — Brooks has 17 receptions for 297 yards and 2 TDs.

○ Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Leonard has already run for 322 yards and 6 TDs. He has more rush TDs (6) than passing TDs (1).

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Louisville has not turned the ball over this season

Notre Dame is 2-1 against the spread this season

Louisville is 3-0 against the spread this season

Notre Dame is only allowing a completion percentage of 43%, the best in FBS

Cardinals rank 23 rd nationally allowing just .25 points per play

nationally allowing just .25 points per play This is the fifth meeting between these schools in football. They have split the first four, but Louisville is 4-0 ATS in the series.

