Michigan State at Maryland Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

In a pivotal Big 10 clash, Michigan State and Maryland each hope to continue their winning ways Saturday in their first conference game of the season, but only one will.

The Spartans didn’t have the cakewalk in Week 1 they expected. Closing as a 14-point favorite against FAU, the Spartans were in a dogfight until the final whistle. It could be argued that the game was not as close as the box score. However, the lack of ball security opened the door for a potential late FAU victory.

On the other hand, Maryland made light work of the UCONN Huskies in a smooth 50-7 victory. The Terrapins had a tough task of replacing Taulia Tagovailoa and his 11,000 passing yards. Although it was just Week 1, Billy Edwards Jr. looked the part against UCONN, throwing for 311 yards and 2 TDs.

The Spartans hope to avenge their 31-9 defeat last season. It starts with ball security and ends with keeping Edwards Jr. and Roman Hemby at bay.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Spartans vs. Terrapins Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

● Time: 3:30PM EST

● Site: SECU Stadium

● City: College Park, MD

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

● Moneyline : Michigan State +260, Maryland -350

● Spread : Maryland -9.5

● Total : 43.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting Maryland -9.5 (-110)

“In last season’s game, the Spartans outgained the Terps 376 to 362 but once again struggled with ball security. They threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball two times.

This weekend’s contest will be decided by who makes the fewest mistakes and has the better quarterback play.

I’m backing the Terps’ Edwards Jr. over Chiles. Edwards Jr’s arm strength is evident when he throws a ball, and Mike Locksley will dial up plays to fit his game.

I also don’t like what I saw from Michigan State’s offensive line. Under Jonathan Smith, they will improve, probably later rather than sooner.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM

Big 10 Championship Winner Odds:

Favorite: Ohio State Buckeyes +140

Maryland +12500

Michigan State +20000

Names to Know for Michigan State and Maryland

○ Spartans: QB Adian Chiles – Chiles was terrible in his first game with the Spartans. He passed for just 114 yards and threw two interceptions, so he is a player to watch in this game. The success of Chiles determines a large part of their success.

○ Terrapins: RB Roman Hemby – Hemby will be the lead back for this team all season. He ran for 66 yards on 14 carries last week. A strong ground game will make life easier for Edwards Jr.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Spartans vs. Terrapins

● Michigan State was 5-6-1 against the spread last season

● Maryland was 7-6 against the spread last season

● Michigan State had a -0.5 turnover margin last season

● Maryland caused three turnovers last week

● Michigan State held FAU to just 116 passing yards

● The OVER cashed in 5 of Michigan State’s 12 games last season

● Maryland was 2-3-0 against the spread as a home favorite last season

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)