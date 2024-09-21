 Skip navigation
No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14

  
Published September 21, 2024 05:29 PM
USATSI_24292007.jpg

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Emeka Egbuka had 117 yards receiving and a TD and No. 3 Ohio State overcame an early push by Marshall to pull away and win 49-14 on Saturday.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns, freshman Jeremiah Smith had a 53-yard TD catch, and quarterback Will Howard rushed for a 1-yard score. The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns of 40 yards or more.

Takeaways

Marshall: The Thundering Herd were competitive early. They gave Ohio State a game for much of the first half and went into the locker room down 28-14. But they couldn’t sustain it in the second half, especially after quarterback Stone Earle left with an injury in the third quarter injury.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes defense gave up a couple of long drives in the first half of their final tune-up game before the Big Ten schedule begins. Their arsenal of offensive weapons was on display, however, and the Herd couldn’t keep up.

Key moment

Henderson took a pitch from Howard to the left and broke two tackles on his way to a 40-yard touchdown on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half. That pushed the Buckeyes’ lead to 35-14. It was all Buckeyes after that.

Key stat

Ohio State had the ball for only 23 minutes, but averaged 10 yards per play — 12.3 through three quarters — to make that irrelevant.

Up next

Marshall hosts Western Michigan, and Ohio State is at Michigan State on Saturday.