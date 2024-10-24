Northwestern vs. Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

What a difference a week makes in the world of College Football. Prior to last week, Northwestern was on a high. They had just dominated Maryland and things looked to be up and up. The following week, they were brought back down to reality in a 23-3 loss to Wisconsin. That game marked the fourth time they failed to score double-digit points.

Iowa fared a similar fate after blowing out Washington 40-16 the week before. They were upset by Michigan State 32-20.

Now, both teams must lick their wounds and get into action in what should be another closely contested matchup.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6 AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game Details & How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa

· Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Kinnick Stadium

· City: Iowa City, IA

· TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game Odds for Northwestern vs. Iowa via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Northwestern (+425), Iowa (-550)

· Spread: Iowa -13.5

· Total: 37.5

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning towards Iowa covering the spread:

“Last week felt like Cade McNamara’s worst game of the season. He only completed 47.8% of his passes and threw an interception. However, it wasn’t McNamara who I felt cost the team a possible victory. It was the defense. The Hawkeyes gave up 468 total yards and allowed a staggering 6.7 yards per play.

This week against Northwestern, they play one of the most anemic offenses in football. The Wildcats average just 17 points per game. They are 129th in offensive success rate and 128th in net points per drive.

Iowa should be able to lean on Kaleb Johnson and the run game and run away with this contest.”

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Georgia +350

· Iowa: +50000

· Northwestern: OTB

Big Ten Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Oregon +130

· Iowa: +20000

· Northwestern: OTB

Names to Know for Northwestern vs. Iowa

· Iowa Hawkeyes: QB Cade McNamara – McNamara has not had a great season thus far. He hasn’t been asked to do much, but the numbers are alarming. He’s thrown for 944 yards, 6 TDs and 4 INTs.

· Iowa Hawkeyes: RB Kaleb Johnson – Johnson has been the bright spot for this team. He’s run for 1,035 yards and 13 TDs.

· Northwestern Wildcats: QB Jack Lausch – Lausch has thrown for 808 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Northwestern vs. Iowa

· Northwestern is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a road underdog.

· Iowa has won three straight games against Northwestern.

· The OVER is 6-1 in Iowa’s games this season.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

