Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to MetLife Stadium to put their five-game winning streak on the line against the undefeated Navy Midshipmen.

It feels like forever since unranked Northern Illinois marched into South Bend and upset the Irish. Marcus Freeman has done much to get his team back into the College Football Playoff picture.

Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has seemed to find his groove after an underwhelming start. The Duke transfer has already accounted for 16 total touchdowns.

Notre Dame will need their best effort against this Navy team. The undefeated Midshipmen have been playing great football this season. They are third in the country in points scored per game at 44.0.

The history between these two teams is rich. They have played 94 times. Notre Dame is on a six-game winning streak, with the last Navy win coming in 2016.

Game Details & How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy

· Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

· Time: 12:00 PM EST

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Notre Dame (-550), Navy (+380)

· Spread: Notre Dame -12.5

· Total: 52.5

Betting Insights and Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning towards Navy +12.5:

“Notre Dame has been impressive defensively and likely won’t let Navy waltz down the field at will and score as easily as they have against their opponents this season. If there is one way to attack this Notre Dame team, it’s on the ground. They are 42nd in defensive success against the run and third in defensive success against the pass. The only reason I have not placed this bet myself is the fact that the Navy has yet to play anyone remotely challenging.”

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Georgia +350

· Notre Dame: +5000

· Navy: +50000

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +450 to +350

· Tennessee +2000 to +1600

· Alabama +850 to +2000

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 14.9%

· Texas 12.3%

· Georgia 11.2%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 19.2%

· Georgia 17.2%

· Texas 11.9%

Biggest Liabilities

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

· Colorado

Names to Know for Notre Dame vs. Navy

· Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Leonard is having a fantastic season. He’s accounted for 16 total TDs. He’s also thrown for 1,182 yards and only has thrown three interceptions so far this season.

· Navy Midshipmen: QB Blake Horvath – The junior QB from Hilliard, OH, has thrown for 888 yards and 10 TDs; he’s added another 621 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Navy

· Notre Dame is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

· Navy is 5-1 against the spread this season.

· Navy is 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 as an underdog.

· Navy is 1-2 against the spread in their last three as an underdog.

· The OVER is 9-3 in the last 12 Notre Dame games.

· The OVER is 8-3 in the last 11 Navy games.

Expert picks & predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Fighting Irish on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Naval Academy against the Spread

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 52.5

