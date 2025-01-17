Ohio State National Championship history: Titles, appearances, winningest coaches, record

The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to add to their storied legacy when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, January 20th in the CFP National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about Ohio State’s winning history.

How many times has Ohio State won the national championship?

It’s important to note that national polls determined the champion in each college football season until 1991. Championships won before 1991 were deemed consensus or non-consensus depending on how many polls (AP, Coaches, etc.) voted for a certain team. The Bowl Championship Series was created in 1999 and it consisted of four bowl games: Rose, Sugar, Fiesta and Orange. The College Football Playoff did not make its debut until 2014.

That being said, Ohio State has won eight national championships, in 1942, 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002 and 2014. Six of the championships were won during the poll era and the most recent two were won during the Bowl era.

When was the last time Ohio State won the national championship?

As noted above, Ohio State defeated Oregon, 42-20, in to win the 2014 national championship. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the first national title in the college football playoff era. Urban Meyer, who was the head coach at Ohio State for seven years, led the team to its 2014 title.

In addition to Elliott, the 2014 Ohio State team featured an elite, high-powered roster. Surrounding QB J.T. Barrett on offense were Curtis Samuel, Devin Smith and Michael Thomas. Tackle Taylor Decker, who is now a starter for the Detroit Lions, also provided crucial protection up front. The defensive side of the ball included one of the best pass rushers ever in Joey Bosa in addition to CB Eli Apple and safety Vonn Bell — all three of which now play in the NFL.

How many times has Ohio State been to the College Football Playoff?

Six. Ohio State has earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in the following years: 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024. The Buckeyes’ six CFP appearances are ranked third among all schools behind Michigan (8) and Clemson (7). Ohio State’s opponent this year, Notre Dame, has appeared in the College Football Playoff three times (2018, 2020, 2024).

Which Ohio State head coach has won the most national championships?

Since Ryan Day became the coach of the Buckeyes in 2019, he has carried on the winning tradition. Day has led Ohio State to the Big Ten title twice and has never failed to advance to the College Football Playoff. But especially with four straight losses to rival Michigan, Day is still seeking to shake off critics and secure his first championship victory.

Here is a breakdown of the coaches that have led Ohio State to national championships.



1942 Paul Brown 1954 Woody Hayes 1957 Woody Hayes 1961 Woody Hayes 1968 Woody Hayes 1970 Woody Hayes 2002 Jim Tressel 2014 Urban Meyer

As you can see from the many titles won, Woody Hayes is a prominent figure not only in Ohio State lore, but college football as a whole. Hayes coached the Buckeyes from 1951-1978. During his tenure, Ohio State won five national championships and 10 Big Ten titles.

