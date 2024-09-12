Oregon at Oregon State Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, names to know, and trends for September 14

The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers renew their rivalry known as the Civil War Saturday afternoon.

Trent Bray’s tenure as the new Oregon State football coach has been smooth, winning their Week 1 game against Idaho State 38-15 and then shutting out the San Diego State Aztecs 21-0 in Week 2.

For Dan Lanning and the Ducks, smooth is not the word to describe the start of their season. In Week 1, they were in a dogfight against FCS University of Idaho and had to overcome a half-team deficit against Boise State last weekend.

The Ducks currently have a 68-49-10 advantage in the series, but over the last four years, each team has won twice. Each school protecting their home turf in each of the four.

Game details & how to watch Ducks vs. Beavers Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

● Time: 3:30 PM EST

● Site: Reser Stadium

● City: Corvallis, Oregon

● TV/Streaming: FOX

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Game odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

● Moneyline : Oregon State +525, Oregon -800

● Spread : Oregon -16.5

● Total : 50

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning on laying the 16.5 with Oregon…

“It’s hard to have faith in anything Oregon football at the moment. They are 0-2 ATS in their first two games of the season, and had it not been for the second-half heroics against Boise State, they could quite possibly be 1-1 on the season.

However, there is a massive difference between defending Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty for quarters and trying to stop Jam Griffin.

The biggest issue I have with Oregon State is the amount of turnover they had in the offseason. Their head coach is gone, and he took his coaching staff. They lost their best wide receiver, Silas Bolden. They lost lead back Damien Martinez, and to make matters worse, they lost just about everyone from the offensive line.

If Oregon can pressure Idaho transfer QB Gevani McCoy, this one could get ugly early. McCoy is not the kind of quarterback to drive the ball down the field and lead his team in a comeback.

The Ducks are bound to put it together. With all their talent on the field, they will likely do it sooner rather than later.

The problem for me is, do you want to test more than a two-touchdown favorite in Oregon in Corvallis? This is a place that is always difficult to play. I lean toward staying off the game, but Oregon should roll the Beavers.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

After this weekend, Oregon moved from +700 to +1000 to win the College Football Championship.

Big 10 Championship Winner Odds:

Favorite: Ohio State Buckeyes +120

Oregon +275

Names to Know for Oregon and Oregon State

○ Ducks: QB Dillon Gabriel – Gabriel started the season as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman this season. After two lack-luster performances and a QBR of 53.5 (66th), he’s found himself on the outside looking in. The success of Oregon largely depends on the season Gabriel has.

○ Beavers: RB Jam Griffin – Griffin has run for 249 yards and 3 TDs on 38 carries. Griffin is the lead back after the departure of the bell-cow back Martinez

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Ducks vs Beavers

· Oregon is 0-2 against the spread this season

· Oregon State is 1-1 against the spread this season

· The home team has won this game each of the last five years

· The last road team to win was Oregon in 2018

· Line opened at -20.5 in favor of the Ducks

