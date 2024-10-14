Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock

Undefeated Penn State is returning to the road to play Wisconsin in Madison for Week 9, with coverage of the action on NBC and Peacock starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Penn State will be coming off a well-deserved Week 8 bye after taking USC down to the wire during its 33-30 Week 7 overtime win at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The gritty comeback victory vaulted the Nittany Lions up to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and James Franklin’s squad will have a full 14 days to prepare for the Badgers.

Drew Allar showed his mettle, shaking off three interceptions to dig his team out of a 14-point hole by completing 30 of his 43 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. He leaned heavily on tight end Tyler Warren, who notched an FBS record-tying 17 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Wisconsin had an easier time in Week 7, trouncing Rutgers 42-7 on the road. However, Luke Fickell’s group still has to make it through a game against a scrappy Northwestern team in Evanston before returning home for the titanic prime time matchup.

The quarterback position has nagged the Badgers this year, with a torn ACL ending starter Tyler Van Dyke’s season after just three games. Backup Braedyn Lock has struggled against top-flight talent in his stead, with both of his first two starts against No. 4 Alabama and No. 13 USC ending in double-digit losses.

How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, October 26

Saturday, October 26 Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin Time: Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

