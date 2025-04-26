 Skip navigation
Top News

Shedeur Sanders
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Browns take Shedeur Sanders, Titans add pass-catchers
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three
After making a run, Nelly Korda makes back-to-back double bogeys to fall out of Chevron contention
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for foursomes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
Thompson driven by quest to win another major

Watch Now

Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

April 26, 2025 06:39 PM
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
8:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
1:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
0:46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
1:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
1:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
1:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
1:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
12:15
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position
talladega_xfin.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
08:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
12:52
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_rugby_sixnats_scovirehl_250426.jpg
10:18
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_pl_bhavwhuhl_240526.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_250426.jpg
09:37
PL Update: Newcastle doom Ipswich to relegation
nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newips_250426.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
nbc_pl_wolvlei_250426.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_souvfulhl_250426.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Fulham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250426.jpg
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
nbc_pl_bhagoalmitoma_250426.jpg
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucel_250426.jpg
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250426.jpg
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250426.jpg
01:03
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton
nbc_pl_newgoalburn_250426.jpg
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_250426.jpg
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_whukudusgoal_250426.jpg
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250426.jpg
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_ipsredcard1_250426.jpg
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250426.jpg
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester