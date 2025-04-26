NASCAR Xfinity results: Austin Hill collects Talladega victory

Austin Hill scored his third win of the season when NASCAR ruled he was ahead of Jeb Burton as the caution came out on the final lap.

Connor Zilisch was leading on the final lap. He blocked Jesse Love and there was contact, which sent Zilisch’s car across the track. His car slammed into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch. Zilisch walked out of the infield care center afterward.

Hill’s victory is his ninth on a drafting track, the most in the series at such a track. That breaks a tie he had with Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart.

Jeb Burton finished second after a review by NASCAR of where the cars were when the caution lights were illuminated. Love finished third. Justin Allgaier placed fourth. Matt DiBenedetto completed the top five.

After exiting the infield care center, Zilisch told the CW Network that he “feels OK afterward. So very grateful to drive safe JR Motorsports race cars. ... We were in the right spot. I haven’t really watched it close enough to know what happened. Grateful to be up and walking.”

Love visited with Zilisch after the race to check on his friend.

A replay of the finish at @TALLADEGA.@ConnorZilisch was evaluated and released from the infield care center following the race. pic.twitter.com/wbsDanVy2x — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 26, 2025

Stage 1 winner: Jesse Love

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The series races at 2 p.m. ET Saturday May 3 at Texas on CW Network.