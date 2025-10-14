 Skip navigation
Las Vegas

Justin Haley will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season

  
Published October 14, 2025 01:21 PM

Justin Haley will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season, the team announced Tuesday.

“This is a decision that was not taken lightly,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement. “Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We’ve watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner.

“He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today. He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team.”

The season ends Nov. 2 at Phoenix.

NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day
Final 3 NASCAR Cup playoff races airing on NBC, Peacock
The NASCAR Cup season ends with races at Talladega, Martinsville and Phoenix

Haley returned to Spire Motorsports in September 2024. He started this season paired with champion crew chief Rodney Childers, but that pairing lasted only nine races.

Haley enters Sunday’s race at Talladega 31st in the points. He has four top-15 finishes in the last 14 races.

Haley first drove for Spire Motorsports in Cup in 2019 in the team’s inaugural season. He scored his lone Cup victory with the team that season in the summer Daytona race. He made 34 Cup starts for Spire Motorsports from 2019-20.

The team stated that next season’s plans for the No. 7 team will be announced later.