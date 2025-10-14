Final 3 NASCAR Cup playoff races airing on NBC, Peacock

NBC and Peacock will have coverage of the final three NASCAR Cup playoff races of the season, beginning with Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega is the middle race in the Round of 8 — which will set the field for next month’s championship race.

Seven of the last 11 Talladega races have ended with a last-lap pass for the victory.

Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Seven drivers vie for the final three spots in the title race after Denny Hamlin claimed a spot with his victory last weekend at Las Vegas. Those in a transfer spot are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

Those outside a transfer spot heading to Talladega are William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs Chase Elliott enters Sunday’s Cup race below the cutline, but he is one of two current playoff drivers who has won in the last nine races at Talladega.

The series then goes to Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 26 for the final race in the Round of 8. That event has provided plenty of drama in recent years.

Three years ago, Bell entered Martinsville 33 points below the cutline and won to reach the title race. Also that day, Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap to secure the final transfer spot.

Two years ago, Blaney won at Martinsville to advance to his first championship race appearance and went on to claim the title.

Last year, Blaney entered Martinsville 38 points below the cutline and won to advance. After a controversial finish that took series officials nearly 30 minutes before making a decision, Byron claimed the final transfer spot.

Pre-race coverage on NBC and Peacock is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Martinsville, followed by race coverage at 2 p.m. ET.

Winners, losers from Las Vegas playoff race won by Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin’s win moves into the title race but others had reason to feel good about their finish in Las Vegas.

The Cup champion will be crowned Nov. 2 at Phoenix. NBC and Peacock will have the coverage, beginning with an expanded pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET, followed by race coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will be in the booth. Marty Snider will host the pre-race show and be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. Brad Daugherty will join them at Phoenix. Pit reporters will be Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman.

