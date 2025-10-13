Winners, losers from Las Vegas playoff race won by Denny Hamlin

LAS VEGAS — The winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — He scored his sixth win of the season and 60th of his career after he passed Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe in the final laps to win and become the first driver to advance to the Nov. 2 championship race in Phoenix. Hamlin was emotional after the race due to the accomplishment and his father ailing. Said Hamlin: “I can’t imagine there’s a win bigger for me than this one. With the family, with the significance of it, now being back on top for most wins in the season, punching the ticket to the (championship race), all of it.”

Kyle Larson — He finished second, won a stage, led a race-high 129 laps and goes into this weekend’s race at Talladega 35 points above the cutline. “We did have a great points day, but it could easily change (this) week,” Larson said. “We’ll just try to execute again; have a good points day at Talladega and be in a good position heading into Martinsville.”

Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas Kyle Larson reflects on his second-place finish behind Denny Hamlin at the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, diving into the final moments and his mentality going into Talladega next week.

Christopher Bell — He finished third, giving him three consecutive top-three finishes in the Las Vegas playoff race. He is 20 points above the cutline heading into this weekend’s race at Talladega. “I felt like at the second half, I had what I needed to go out there and win,” Bell said. “I just didn’t do a good job on the restarts, didn’t get through there.”

What Drivers Said after Vegas Cup win by Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing star qualifies for Championship 4 with his 60th career victory.

Chase Briscoe — His fourth-place finish gives him six top 10s in the first seven playoff races. Brisco holds the final transfer spot to the championship race by 15 points with two races left in the round.

Briscoe was 'hanging on' late at Las Vegas Chase Briscoe was "hanging on" to a very loose race car in the closing laps at Las Vegas, and though this one will "sting," a top-five finish keeps him above the playoff cutline heading to Talladega.

Tyler Reddick — He finished fifth, the highest result by a driver out of title contention.

Joey Logano — Used a two-tire strategy on the last pit stop to finish sixth. He had been 13th before the pit stop. Every point matters for a driver 24 points below the cutline.

Alex Bowman — He finished seventh last weekend at Las Vegas, his best result since placing second at Richmond in August.

Kyle Busch — His eighth-place finish tied for his best result in the last 14 races.

RFK Racing — Had all three of its cars finish 12th or better. Ryan Preece placed ninth, Brad Keselowski was 10th and Chris Buescher finished 12th.

Results, points, playoff standings after Las Vegas as Denny Hamlin advances with win With his 60th career victory, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver earns his fifth berth in the Championship 4.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — Left front tire went down, sending him into the wall and out of the race. He finished last and goes into Talladega 31 points below the cutline. “We’ll have to come from behind like we did last year,” Blaney said of what it will take to reach the title race. “Hopefully, we can win one of the next two weeks.”

Blaney had 'no warning' of tire going down Ryan Blaney had "no warning" of his blown tire in Stage 1 at Las Vegas that ended his day early and puts him in a deep hole with two races left in the Round of 8, though at tracks he has won at.

William Byron — Appeared headed for a victory or runner-up finish when he rammed into Ty Dillon’s car unaware that Dillon was attempting to pit. Byron finished 36th. The regular-season champion is 15 points below the cutline. “I’m just devastated,” Byron said.