What Drivers Said after Vegas Cup win by Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin — first: “Definitely means a lot. This is the point where I usually give the fans some (grief) but not today. I appreciate all of you so much. Obviously want to say hi to my dad, family back at home, all the friends that came out here hoping we get 60. I didn’t think we were. Just put the pedal down those last 10 laps and made it happen. (Crew chief) Chris (Gayle) did an amazing job on that final stop getting the car just right. I just held it down. That’s all I could do is just to go for it. I felt like I had nothing to lose. Just go for it, try to punch a ticket now. Man, this one feels great. ... Just super proud of this team for making the adjustments they did. Pit crew for doing a great job all day. ... I don’t know what to say. It was very unexpected. The last 15 laps I didn’t think we were going to win. I knew I was going to give it all I had.”

Kyle Larson — second: “I thought I had a big enough gap down the backstretch to go to the top, get momentum. His car, the Toyotas in general, were really, really, really fast on a short run, had a lot of speed. He must have nailed the bottom behind me, got inside. It was over from there. Yeah, he did an awesome job. He got up on the wheel there. I felt like I was up on the wheel. He did a really good job. I tried to take his line away in three and four. He got to my outside. Rarely do you see Denny do that. He did a great job. Hats off to them. Hats off to my team, too. We had an awesome day, as well. I think we were second maybe in the first stage, won the next stage, and second in the race. Good points day obviously. Would have liked the issue with (Ty Dillon) and (William Byron) to not happen because we had just kind of taken control of the race there and were going to cruise to victory. That’s racing. It gets crazy. Happy, though, to still get a good finish. It was getting hectic there. ... Obviously it could completely flip next week. I do feel like our superspeedway stuff has gotten a lot better. We’ve done really well on them this year. You can never expect a good finish or a finish at all when you go there.

Yeah, we’ll just try and go and execute like we have been this year at those places. Hopefully, we can have another good points day and maybe Martinsville will be a little bit easier. I know right now it shows plus 35, somebody below the cut line wins, it’s a lot less. Playoff is crazy.”

Chase Briscoe — third: “I was hanging on. Yeah, I thought I was in a really good spot there, the first three or four laps after the restart, my car drove really good. As I ran, I was just absolutely sideways. I thought there for a while when they were racing hard enough, maybe I was going to sneak one off on them. Just really loose at the end. Glad at least a JGR car won. That’s going to sting for a while. We got to go (to Talladega), race, see what happens. Obviously, that’s where the biggest points swing is probably going to come for all of us. Luckily for us, we didn’t use our one mulligan today I guess. Go there, see what we can do, hopefully come out there on the plus side, maybe even win it, go on to Martinsville and see what we can do.”

William Byron — 36th: “I never saw him wave. I didn’t see any indication he was pitting, and I thought the cycle was fully over. Nobody said anything to my spotter from what I know. I had zero idea. Everyone’s been wrapping the paint around the corner, and that’s what I was doing to have a good lap. I was watching him, thinking he missed the bottom a little bit, and then he just started slowing, and I just had no idea what was going on. I’m just devastated. I had no indication. Obviously, I wouldn’t have run full speed into the back of him. We were right there (for the win) with (Larson). I got loose and lost the lead. Just kind of pacing it. Just as good as we were and the race was going, for random (stuff) to happen like that, it just sucks. I can’t believe it. During the cycle, you’re anticipating guys pitting. It just sucks.”

Ty Dillon — 37th: “Yeah, it was a rough day for our team. There was something wrong with our car, and we were hoping to get back to the shop and diagnose that. My spotter told me he let (Byron’s) spotter know we were coming to pit road. Maybe I didn’t wave him off enough, but at this level, you kind of trust your spotters to do that. I don’t know what we do different. We were taking our medicine on the day. Unfortunately, I hate it for Hendrick and the Chevrolet guys it happened that way. I’m not even looking out the mirror at that point. I’m just trying to hit my marks to get on pit road. He hit me hard. Unforunate way for that to happen. That was pretty much the line I had taken (to the pits) all day. I don’t think I was egregious in that. Maybe just a lack of information being transferred.”

Ryan Blaney — 38th: “I didn’t have any thoughts that it was going to blow. As soon as I lifted into (Turn 3), it blew out. It’s unfortunate we’ve got to be in these spots, but we’ve got to bounce back. I’m not overjoyed, I tell you that. We’ll have to come from behind like we did last year. Hopefully, we can win one of the next two weeks. We just can’t have a smooth day it seems like. You’ve got to be optimistic. I’m not very happy right now, but tomorrow morning I’ll be optimistic to go to the next race. We’ve had good success at the next two events, so hopefully we can come and bring the speed and try to overcome the hole we put ourselves in today.”

