Results, points, playoff standings after Las Vegas as Denny Hamlin advances with win

Denny Hamlin earned another crack at his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, winning from the pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to open the third round of the playoffs.

With his series-leading sixth win this season and the 60th of his career (tying Kevin Harvick for 10th all time), Hamlin, 44, became the first driver to qualify for the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway next month.

He also became the oldest Cup winner at Las Vegas in returning to the title race for the first time in four years. This will be the fifth Championship 4 berth for Hamlin, who also raced for the title in 2014, ’19, ’20 and ’21.

Kyle Larson finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick. Joey Logano was sixth.

Hamlin overcame two slow pit stops and a missed shift at the start and was one of several playoff drivers to encounter adversity.

Chase Elliott was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and finished 18th. William Byron (36th) and Ryan Blaney (38th) both were involved in crashes that dropped them below the playoff cutline with two races remaining in the Round of 8.

Larson is ranked second in the standings among the eight remaining playoff drivers, 35 points above the cutline. The other drivers: Bell (plus-20), Briscoe (plus-15), Byron (minus-15), Elliott (minues-23), Logano (minus-24) and Blaney (minus-31).

Here’s the finishing order at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

5. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

8. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

9. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

12. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

13. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

15. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

16. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

17. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

20. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

21. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

22. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

23. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

24. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

26. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

27. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

28. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

29. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

30. JJ Yele, No. 44 Chevrolet

31. Katherine Legge, No. 78 Ford

32. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

33. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

34. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

36. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

37. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford